United States vs Mexico: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Women's Pre-Olympic CONCACAF 2020 (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

Last lineup USWNT

Naeher; Dunn, Sonnett, Mewis, Dahlkemper, Krieger, Ertz, Horan, Lloyd, McDonald, Press. 

Last lineup Mexico

Alvarado, Sierra, Farias, Orejel, López, Mayor, Bernal, Ovalle, Mercado, Espinosa, Cuellar

 

Mexico goes for the surprise

It is a miracle that the Mexican team was able to get a draw in the semi-final against the United States. Cristopher Cuellar's team will try to return to the Olympic Games and give a world surprise by defeating the best team in the world.

USWNT with an overwhelming step

The United States team had an overwhelming success in the group phase. They scored more than four goals per game and finished first in their group. Now they will be looking for their ticket to the Olympics against Mexico. 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Women's Pre-Olympic CONCACAF match: United States vs Mexico

My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

