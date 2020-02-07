United States vs Mexico: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Women's Pre-Olympic CONCACAF 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Last lineup USWNT
Naeher; Dunn, Sonnett, Mewis, Dahlkemper, Krieger, Ertz, Horan, Lloyd, McDonald, Press.
Last lineup Mexico
Alvarado, Sierra, Farias, Orejel, López, Mayor, Bernal, Ovalle, Mercado, Espinosa, Cuellar
Mexico goes for the surprise
It is a miracle that the Mexican team was able to get a draw in the semi-final against the United States. Cristopher Cuellar's team will try to return to the Olympic Games and give a world surprise by defeating the best team in the world.
USWNT with an overwhelming step
The United States team had an overwhelming success in the group phase. They scored more than four goals per game and finished first in their group. Now they will be looking for their ticket to the Olympics against Mexico.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Women's Pre-Olympic CONCACAF match: United States vs Mexico!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.