FC Juárez vs Necaxa: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)

Latest games
Final third In the last five games, Necaxa has the advantage with four wins and a draw, although this last result has been the only one in the Liga MX.
Key player Necaxa
Few bet on him, but Quiroga has been one of the best reinforcements that have come in recent tournaments to Mexican football
Key player FC Juárez
Verticality at the front and contribution with much clarity is what gives Rolán to this team
Last lineup of Necaxa
Gutiérrez; Chávez, Noya, Alvarado, Sandoval; Delgado, Baeza, Arce, Álvarez; Quiroga, Chávez.
Last lineup of FC Juarez
Vázquez; Jiménez, Romo, Velázquez, López; Esquivel, Intriago, Rolán, Santos, Fernández; Lezcano.
The refereeing quartet
The central whistle of this FC Juarez vs Necaxa will be Jorge Antonio Perez Duran; Miguel Hernandez, first line; Cesar Cerritos, second line; Edgar Rangel, fourth assistant.
Last result: Necaxa
The Rayos salvage last-minute draw against Monterrey midweek
Last result: FC Juarez
The borderers have come from hitting America 3-1.
Necaxa: continue to score points
After a double-header where they scored four points, they will be looking to round it off with a win at the border
FC Juarez: maintaining inertia
The Bravos have won twice in a row and will be looking to pick up three in a row for the first time in their history.
Kick-off time
The FC Juárez vs Necaxa match will be played at the stadium Olímpico Benito Juárez, in Ciudad Juárez, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 9 pm ET.
