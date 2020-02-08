León vs Rayados Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this León vs Monterrey match.
How to watch León vs Monterrey Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Monterrey: Last LineUp |
M. Barovero; N. Sánchez, J. Basanta, J. Gallardo, M. Layún, S. Medina; C. Ortíz, C. Rodríguez, M. Meza; R. Funes Mori, V. Janssen
León: Last LineUp
R. Cota; F. Navarro, W. Tesillo, S. Barreiro; L. Montes, Y. Moreno, A. Mena, J. Meneses, P. Aquino; I. Sosa, L. Ramos.
Monterrey does not know victory
The Rayados have not won the current tournament, drawing two and losing three, so Mohamed's team will be looking for a break against Leon.
Leon will seek to secure superleadership
The green bellies arrive at this match as leaders, fruit of three victories and a defeat, so tonight they will go with everything to the champion to keep on top of the table, taking advantage of the bad moment that the northerners are going through
Kick-off time
The León vs Monterrey match will be played at the Nou Camp stadium, in León, Guanajuato. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX: León vs Monterrey!
My name is Lorena Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.