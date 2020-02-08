Tigres vs Chivas Guadalajara : Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Don't go anywhere!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Chivas Guadalajara match.

 

Tonight's Officiating Team

The  referee of this Tigres vs Chivas match will be Fernado Hernández.

José Ibrahim Martínez & Eduardo Acosta will be the assistant referees.

Mario Humberto Vargas will serve as the fourth official.

Chivas received the visit of Ricardo Peláez, their Sports Director, while preparing for the match. The group took a photo so symbolize their unity.

Chivas' coach Luis Fernando Tena will not be able to count on Jesús Sánchez, Alexis Vega and José Juan Macías who have not recovered from injury.

Ronaldo Cisneros is again eligible for Liga MX after fulfilling a suspension match.

Tigres trained at 'El Volcán' to prepare this important match up against Chivas.

'Tuca' Ferretti will be able to use Rafael Carioca after being medically cleared. However, he won't count on  Nicolás López (pubitis), Javier Aquino (muscle tear) or Diego Reyes (sprained left ankle ligament). 

Hugo Ayala is questionable after a bruise on his left knee.

How to watch Tigres vs Chivas Guadalajara Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA & ESPN Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN Now.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Chivas: Last Starting Line Up

Rodríguez;  Madueña, Ponce, Mier, Ponce; Molina, Beltrán, López, Antuna, Calderón; Peralta.

Tigres: Last Starting Line Up

Guzmán; Salcedo, Reyes, Martínez, Rodríguez, Dueñas; Pizarro, López, Aquino, Quiñones; Gignac.

Chivas to stay in the top eight

Chivas are in seventh place with 6 points and hope to stay in the Liguilla spots with a good result away from home.

Their last match was 2-2 draw against Atlético San Luis, which was filled with mistakes from the referee and a questionable performance by Guadalajara.

A win tonight would cement them as important contenders in the hunt for the playoffs.

Tigres need a win

The UANL side has not had a strong start to the 2020 Clausura. They currently sit on the 13th place in the table with 4 points in the same amount of games.

'Tuca' Ferretti and his men will try to win again after losing 2-0 in Pachuca.

Kick-off time

The Tigres vs Chivas Guadalajara match will be played at the Estadio Universitario, in the Monterrey metropolitan area, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Tigres vs Chivas Guadalajara! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo