Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Pachuca match.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Univisión.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Pachuca: Last lineup
A. Blanco; M. Tapias, G. Cabral, O. Murillo, R. López; R. Sambueza, J. Hernández (C), L. Chávez, E. Aguirre; K. Richards y V. Dávila.
Cruz Azul: Last lineup
J. Corona (C); J. Domínguez, I. Lichnovsky, P. Aguilar, A. Aldrete; E. Hernández, L. Romo, R. Baca, R. Alvarado; J. Rodríguez y S. Giménez.
Pachuca: team news
In the face of this party, Miguel Tapias spoke of his work in Paulo Pezzolano's
🗣️ | Luego de lucir ante Tigres y ser parte del 11 ideal de la Liga MX, mi @micki_tapias habló sobre su multifunción como defensor en el equipo.#ElÚnicoEnMi💙— Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) February 7, 2020
Cruz Azul: team news
These are the elements called for by 'La Máquina' to confront Pachuca
Esta es la lista de los 18 jugadores convocados para el partido de esta tarde ante @Tuzos.#UnaFormaDeVida #CreandoOportunidades #PorLaEducación pic.twitter.com/MjCzK6KP9t— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzulCD) February 8, 2020
To be more regular
Pachuca, for their part, are also accumulating points, having won one, drawn one and lost one.
The previous Saturday they beat Tigres 2-0 at home, with goals from Richards and Gutierrez.
In search of more constancy
Cruz Azul's team has four points, the product of one win, one draw and two losses.
Last week, they let the win go when they drew with Toluca at Nemesio Diez at the last minute.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Cruz Azul vs Pachuca!
My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.