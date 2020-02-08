Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
(Image: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Pachuca match.

 

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Univisión.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Pachuca: Last lineup

A. Blanco; M. Tapias, G. Cabral, O. Murillo, R. López; R. Sambueza, J. Hernández (C), L. Chávez, E. Aguirre; K. Richards y V. Dávila.

Cruz Azul: Last lineup

J. Corona (C); J. Domínguez, I. Lichnovsky, P. Aguilar, A. Aldrete; E. Hernández, L. Romo, R. Baca, R. Alvarado; J. Rodríguez y S. Giménez.

Pachuca: team news

In the face of this party, Miguel Tapias spoke of his work in Paulo Pezzolano's

Cruz Azul: team news

 These are the elements called for by 'La Máquina' to confront Pachuca

To be more regular

Pachuca, for their part, are also accumulating points, having won one, drawn one and lost one.
The previous Saturday they beat Tigres 2-0 at home, with goals from Richards and Gutierrez.

In search of more constancy

Cruz Azul's team has four points, the product of one win, one draw and two losses.
Last week, they let the win go when they drew with Toluca at Nemesio Diez at the last minute.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Cruz Azul vs Pachuca!

My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo