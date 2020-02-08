Pumas vs Atlético de San Luis: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas vs Atlético San Luis match.
How to watch Pumas vs Atlético San Luis Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Atlético San Luis last line up
C. Rodríguez, L. León, L. Reyes, D. Escalante, M. Catalán, C. Mayada, J. Cortés, L. Gallegos, A. Julio, N. Ibáñez, G. Berterame.
Pumas last lineup
A. Saldívar, A. Mayorga, A. Mozo, J. Vásquez, L. Quintana, F. Álvarez, S. Saucedo, J. Vigón, A. Iniestra, P. Barrera, C. González.
Pumas: Team News
After suffering a muscle strain injury to his left adductor, Pumas announced via Twitter that mexican defender, Alan Mozo, is fully recovered and will be available to the coaching staff after his recovery process where it seemed he could be out for longer.
Atlético San Luis: Team News
Atletico San Luis midfielder, Javier Cortes, was involved in a traffic accident.
Atletico San Luis coach, Guillermo Vazquez, revealed the health and physical condition of the mexican footballer.
"The truth is that I went to visit him yesterday and he's under observation, but the doctor will have more information about that. He is well (Cortés) and will surely remain under observation," Vázquez said to the press.
To return home with points
After taking Necaxa to liguilla in the last tournament, Memo Vazquez has a new challenge called San Luis. The Potosins have become an uncomfortable opponent, and it has been known since they went to El Volcán and tied with Tigres. Their only victory in the tournament has been against Cruz Azul, and even though they have not lost, the Red-White are urging them to add three points to climb the overall standings.
Keeping the undefeated at home
Although Miguel Gonzalez's team suffered a bitter blow after bidding farewell to the Copa MX, they have made a good start to the tournament and the two victories they have had in the Clausura 2020 have been on home soil. Last match, Pumas visited the difficult pitch of the TSM Stadium where they got a point coming from the bottom of the score. With 8 points, they remain at the top of the overall standings.
Kick-off time
The Pumas vs Atlético San Luis match will be played at the stadium Olímpico Universitario, in CDMX, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Pumas vs Atlético San Luis!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.