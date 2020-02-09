Tigres vs Chivas: LIVE Stream and Scores Updates (0-0)

7'

Another chance for Chivas!

Macías heads the ball inside the 6-yard box, but Nahuel Guzmán once again makes the save.

6'

Macías shoots and Guzmán has to dive to make a great save!

5'

Valencia is one-on-one against Rodríguez but shoots over the bar! Huge chance missed!

4'

Sepúlveda is carded after tackling Valencia in midfield.

2'

First chance for Tigres. The ball finds Gignac inside the box and he tries to finish with a heel kick. The ball is blocked and Valencia then shoots over the bar.

0' | Kick Off

We're underway with Tigres vs Chivas for Matchday 5 of the 2020 Clausura.

Both teams step onto the pitch as we get ready for the beginning of our game!

We're a few moments away from the start of the match and the stands of Estadio Universitario are filled with fans from both teams.

José Juan Macías and Alexis Vega will start the game despite being reported as injured earlier in the week.

Will this be a good decision?

Rodríguez; Mier, Sepúlveda, Madueña, Ponce; Molina, Beltrán, Antuna, López, Vega; Macías

Chivas: Starting XI

Rodríguez; Mier, Sepúlveda, Madueña, Ponce; Molina, Beltrán, Antuna, López, Vega; Macías

Tigres: Starting XI

Guzmán; Salcedo, Torres Nilo, Dueñas, Rodríguez; Sierra, Pizarro, Quiñones, Fulgencio; Valencia, Gignac.

 

Guadalajara's last three Liga MX goals have been from the penalty spot.

With those three, the current streak of scored penalties for Chivas stands at fourteen.

A nightmare for the Chivas defense

André-Pierre Gignac has scored 6 out of the last 9 Tigres goals against Chivas at Estadio Universitario.

 

The UANL side is a difficult one to beat at home.

Tigres has won three, tied five and lost  two matches in their last ten Liga MX home games.

Jesús Molina, Antonio Briseño, Dieter Villalpando & Carlos Salcedo are the players in the current squad lists that have defend both shirts throughout their career.

Previous Meeting

The last time these two teams faced each other was in Matchday 2 of the 2019 Apertura.

Chivas won by 2-0 that day at Estadio Akron.

 


We're one hour away from the start of the match at Estadio Universitario.

We have clear skies at the moment as the fans start to fill the seats at our venue.


LIVE Coverage Begins!

We start our LIVE coverage from Estadio Universitario where Tigres and Chivas will look to win three important points in Liga MX.

Don't go anywhere!

Tonight's Officiating Team

The  referee of this Tigres vs Chivas match will be Fernado Hernández.

José Ibrahim Martínez & Eduardo Acosta will be the assistant referees.

Mario Humberto Vargas will serve as the fourth official.

Chivas received the visit of Ricardo Peláez, their Sports Director, while preparing for the match. The group took a photo so symbolize their unity.

Chivas' coach Luis Fernando Tena will not be able to count on Jesús Sánchez, Alexis Vega and José Juan Macías who have not recovered from injury.

Ronaldo Cisneros is again eligible for Liga MX after fulfilling a suspension match.

Tigres trained at 'El Volcán' to prepare this important match up against Chivas.

'Tuca' Ferretti will be able to use Rafael Carioca after being medically cleared. However, he won't count on  Nicolás López (pubitis), Javier Aquino (muscle tear) or Diego Reyes (sprained left ankle ligament). 

Hugo Ayala is questionable after a bruise on his left knee.


Chivas: Last Starting Line Up

Rodríguez;  Madueña, Ponce, Mier, Ponce; Molina, Beltrán, López, Antuna, Calderón; Peralta.

Tigres: Last Starting Line Up

Guzmán; Salcedo, Reyes, Martínez, Rodríguez, Dueñas; Pizarro, López, Aquino, Quiñones; Gignac.

Chivas to stay in the top 8

Chivas are in seventh place with 6 points and hope to stay in the Liguilla spots with a good result away from home.

Their last match was 2-2 draw against Atlético San Luis, which was filled with mistakes from the referee and a questionable performance by Guadalajara.

A win tonight would cement them as important contenders in the hunt for the playoffs.

Tigres need a win

The UANL side has not had a strong start to the 2020 Clausura. They currently sit on the 13th place in the table with 4 points in the same amount of games.

'Tuca' Ferretti and his men will try to win again after losing 2-0 in Pachuca.

The Tigres vs Chivas Guadalajara match will be played at the Estadio Universitario, in the Monterrey metropolitan area, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.

