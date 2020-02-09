Tigres vs Chivas: LIVE Stream and Scores Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Will this be a good decision?
Chivas: Starting XI
Tigres: Starting XI
With those three, the current streak of scored penalties for Chivas stands at fourteen.
A nightmare for the Chivas defense
Tigres has won three, tied five and lost two matches in their last ten Liga MX home games.
Previous Meeting
Chivas won by 2-0 that day at Estadio Akron.
We have clear skies at the moment as the fans start to fill the seats at our venue.
LIVE Coverage Begins!
Tonight's Officiating Team
José Ibrahim Martínez & Eduardo Acosta will be the assistant referees.
Mario Humberto Vargas will serve as the fourth official.
Chivas' coach Luis Fernando Tena will not be able to count on Jesús Sánchez, Alexis Vega and José Juan Macías who have not recovered from injury.
Ronaldo Cisneros is again eligible for Liga MX after fulfilling a suspension match.
'Tuca' Ferretti will be able to use Rafael Carioca after being medically cleared. However, he won't count on Nicolás López (pubitis), Javier Aquino (muscle tear) or Diego Reyes (sprained left ankle ligament).
Hugo Ayala is questionable after a bruise on his left knee.
How to watch Tigres vs Chivas Guadalajara Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN Now.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Chivas: Last Starting Line Up
Tigres: Last Starting Line Up
Chivas to stay in the top 8
Their last match was 2-2 draw against Atlético San Luis, which was filled with mistakes from the referee and a questionable performance by Guadalajara.
A win tonight would cement them as important contenders in the hunt for the playoffs.
Tigres need a win
'Tuca' Ferretti and his men will try to win again after losing 2-0 in Pachuca.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Macías heads the ball inside the 6-yard box, but Nahuel Guzmán once again makes the save.