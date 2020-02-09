Inter Milan vs Milan: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A 2020 (0-0)
(Photo:VAVEL)

How to watch Inter Milan vs Milan Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN, BEIN SPORTS.

Milan: Last Lineup

Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Theo Hernández; Samu Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Kessié, Bonaventura; Rafael Leao, Ante Rébic

Inter Milan: Last Lineup

Padeli; Skriniar, Bastoni, De Vrij, Moses, Young; Matías Vecino, Barella, Eriksen; Lautaro Martínez, Esposito

Milan: Team News

Zlatan is so happy to be back at a Derby della Madonnina, so he came back to trainings this saturday after a reported injury the last days. He's ready for tomorrows game.

CalcioMercato.com says Milan is going for Matias Zaracho, an argentinian talent from Racing Club, this summer.

Inter Milan: Team News

Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United are looking for Inter's forward Lautaro Martínez, according to some spanish media, Lautaro would prefer a move to Barcelona.

By the way Ivan Zamorano, ex Inter player, says two chileans are set to join at Inter next summer, Inter also is waiting for Robin Gosens from Atalanta.

Finally, Christian Eriksen can make his first appearance in San Siro tomorrow.


'Iz back'

What a phenomenal reaction after the Zlatan comeback. The team has another mentality, we can see how some players like Samuel Castillejo, Rébic, Leao and Theo are in his best moments, especially the spanish guys.

The team is living a big moment and are getting closer to the top 10, is a posibility being in Champions League or at least, UEFA Europa League, a big step for a team that has been playing awful and apathetical at this season.

The rossoneri fans can dream big, they can think about coming back to an european competition and get better players at summer to fight for some important things the next soccer year.

Last call

Antonio Conte has been proving some different lineups after that unfortunately match against Fiorentina some weeks ago, when they had advantage, when they could keep the first place but the last minutes were a nightmare for the Inter's defense and the final score was 2-1, a big failure for the black and blue boys. 

Now they have a big chance against his biggest rival, after two lost matches for Juve against Napoli and Hellas Verona, Internazionale has a dutie, has an obligation to win tomorrow to be near to the first place at Serie A's table.

Another point for Inter is that they only have to focus on winning the Calcio after being took out from the Champions League by Barcelona in the last game.

 

Kick-off time

The Inter Milan vs Milan match will be played at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45pm ET.

