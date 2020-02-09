Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga 2020 (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

RB Leipzig: Last Starting Lineup

Gulacsi; Upamecano, Lukas, Hailstenberg, Mukiele; Adams, Laimer, Forsberg, Nkunku, Sabitzer; Werner.

Bayern Munich: Last Starting Lineup

Neuer; Alaba, Boateng, Davies, Pavard; Alcántara, Kimmich, Goretzka, Perisic, Muller; Lewandovski.

Timo Werner is the second best goal-scorer in the current Bundesliga with 20. This places him only two away from his best season performance.

He will attempt to score against Bayern and give his team a chance to win the title.

Robert Lewandovksi is currently the top goal scorrer of the 2019-2020 Bundesliga with 22 goals.

In the history of the league, no other man had made as many goals after 20 Matchdays.

RB Leipzig need a win in the title race

Julian Nagelsmann and his men have recently dropped points which might prove costful at the end of the season.

Out of their last five matches in the Bundesliga, they've won against Union Berlin and Augsburg, tied with Dortmund & Gladbach and lost with Eintracth.

If they hope to win the league, today's match will be crucial.

A crucial match in the title hunt for Bayern

Bayern Munich sits on top of the Bundesliga table with 42 points. They've been in great form in the Bundesliga as their last six games have all ended in wins.

Today they face the second place who are just a point behind, so it'll be a crucial game if they hope to win the title once more.

Kickoff Time

The Bayern Munich vs  RB Leipzig match will be played at the Allianz Arean, in Munich, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00pm ET.

