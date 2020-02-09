Querétaro vs Club América: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
How to watch Querétaro vs América Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Imagen
If you want to directly stream it: Grupo Imagen app.
If you want to directly stream it: Grupo Imagen app.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Querétaro; Last Lineup
Querétaro; Alcalá, Velázquez, Castillo, Hernández, López, Aboagye, Ruiz, Perlaza, Gómez, Lucumí y Triverio.
América; Last Lineup
América; Ochoa, Aguilar, Valdez, Aguilera, Fuentes, Sánchez, Córodova, Suárez, Ibargüen, Dos Santos, Martín.
Arbitration Body
Central Referee Querétaro vs America; will be Oscar Macias.
Assisted by Kiabek Espinoza and Antonio Sanchez from the lines.
Fourth official will be Alfonso Caceres.
The movement around the Corregidora Stadium prior to the Querétaro vs America J5 match has already begun.
Policía Estatal realiza recorridos de vigilancia en las inmediaciones del estadio Corregidora, previo al encuentro deportivo entre @Club_Queretaro vs @ClubAmerica; para que el arribo de los asistentes transcurra en un ambiente de tranquilidad. pic.twitter.com/lgvTUqfzZR— Policía Estatal Qro. (@poesqro) February 9, 2020
GOOD ATTENDANCE!
For this encounter in the field of Roosters a full one is expected due to the proximity that has both cities and the amount of fans who summon.
INJURY
America will not travel with a full complement of staff. Escoboza suffered a sprain in a training crash.
Querétaro knows how to sing loudly in the present Clausura 2020. In their only home game, they beat Xolos de Tijuana 3-0.
America has won by the slightest of margins in the J1 against Puebla as an away team, as well as another draw in the J3 against Xolos at the Caliente Stadium, remaining undefeated in this year's Clausura 2020.
On the one hand, the Querétaro team wants to confirm their good progress and climb to the top of the tournament. They are currently in second place and a victory would be crucial, while the America team is in ninth place with 7 points and knows that if they miss out on more points, the final stretch of the tournament will cost them.
Querétaro and América' team will play this match at the Corregidora Stadium's court, located in the capital city, which has a capacity for more than 30 thousand people. The time for the dispute will be 19:00 hrs. ET
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Querétaro vs América
My name is Claudio Amelco and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Querétaro vs América match.