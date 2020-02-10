Santos Femenil vs Chivas Femenil: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Santos Femenil vs Chivas Femenil Live TV and Stream
Chivas Key Player
Rubí Soto, Chivas forward. A great variation has been seen in this tournament with Guadalajara of playing with up to four attackers at different times of the game. Rubí Soto has been responsible for the unbalanced left wing attack. In addition to imbalance, Soto has a great nose for goal that helps her other teammates to distribute the scores.
Santos Key player
Cynthia Peraza, Santos Laguna midfielder. With so many casualties in the final third of the pitch, Peraza is one of the few experienced players in the league to produce dangerous moves. The captain of Santos Laguna will have the responsibility of making danger to the cabin of Blanca Felix.
Chivas' latest line-up
B. Félix; J. Rodríguez, P. Padilla, M. García, A. Sánchez; M. Castillo, S. Bejarano, N. Palafox, R. Soto; E. González, Y. Barrientos.
Santos' latest line-up
D. Sánchez; I. Osorio, A. Tovar, K. Estrada, N. Quiñones; E. Zamarrón, D. Delgado, A. Pérez, O. Trasviña; C. Peraza, A. Ramírez.
The refereeing quartet
Karen Hernandez will be the central referee. Carlos Alamos and Alma Martinez will act as assistants. Noé López will be the fourth official.
Chivas on a mission to return to the path of triumph
The Rojiblancas have had a good tournament so far, but they have just lost 1-0 at home to Pachuca, which means that they are now undefeated. Ramon Villa Zevallos has been pulling out all the stops with so many absences due to injuries and calls to the Mexican National Team. Now they will have the return of captain Tania Morales who will give more power to the attack.
Santos for the first victory of the year
The change of coach in the Guerreras has not worked out for them in terms of points collected so far. They have barely accumulated a point in the first five rounds of the tournament. The previous week they travelled to the Estadio Morelos to lose to Monarcas by the slightest of margins.
Kick-off time: 22pm ET
The Santos Femenil vs Chivas Femenil match will be played at the Estadio Corona, in Torreón, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX Femenil match: Santos Femenil vs Chivas Femenil!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Play.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!