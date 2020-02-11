Santos vs Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Santos needs to make the most of its home
Santos will have to take advantage of his home status if it is to stand a chance in the return match.
An unfavourable result would be very difficult for Jorge Almada's players to overcome in the Stell Giant of Monterrey.
They want a safe return
Monterrey has the advantage of closing this quarterfinal key at home.
However, Antonio Mohamed's squad will be keen to avoid any complications, so his players will need to be at their best when they visit Santos.
Rayados' path
In the round of 16, Monterrey beat Celaya 3 - 4 in the first leg.
When they received the return leg, the team of Antonio Mohamed had no problem and won by 3 - 0, ensuring a favorable 7 - 3 aggregate.
How did Santos get here?
Jorge Almada's team faced Pumas in the round of 16.
Santos defeated the capital's team by 4 - 2 in the first leg and, although they fell by 2 - 1 in the second game, the 5 - 4 aggregate was enough for the Torreón team to advance to the next round.
Last playoff
At the end of last year, Santos and Rayados met in the quarterfinals of Liga MX.
The Monterrey team won by an aggregate score of 6 - 3, thus eliminating the number one team in the Apertura 2019 tournament.
How to watch Santos Laguna vs Rayados de Monterrey Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: Fox Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Play.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Monterrey
Vincent Janssen is top scorer in this edition of Copa MX.
The Dutchman has five goals, so Santos' defence will have to pay special attention to the 'Bull'.
Key player Santos
Octavio Rivero has been the most productive player for Santos in this cup tournament.
The Uruguayan striker has three goals in his three games, making him the top scorer of the Laguna team in this competition.
