Xolos de Tijuana vs Monarcas Morelia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Xolos de Tijuana vs Monarcas Morelia.
How to watch Xolos de Tijuana vs Monarcas Morelia Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Spots.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Monarcas Morelia: Last Lineup
Sosa; Medina, Vargas, Vegas, Achillier; Rodríguez, Millar, Mendoza, Rocha; Huera, Aristeguieta.
Xolos de Tijuana: Last Lineup
Higuera; Silva, Loroña, Torres, Colula; Castro, Gamíz, Sánchez, Sepúlveda; Angulo, Falletti.
Monarcas Morelia: team news
Meanwhile, Monarcas Morelia beat Atlas of Guadalajara as visitors at the Jalisco Stadium with a great performance by Fernando Aristeguieta and Jorge Valdivia, which represented the first victory of the tournament.
Xolos de Tijuana: team news
Xolos of Tijuana drew 1-1 with the Diablos of Toluca last weekend in Round 5 of the Clausura 2020. The game was played at the Estadio Caliente and earned Quinteros a point.
Monarchs want semi-finals
For its part, the Monarchy of Pablo Guede qualified for the knockout round in third place by adding 12 units, while in the Round of 16 accounted for the Chiapas Coffee Growers by an overall score of 3-2.
The reinvidication in Copa MX
The team directed by Gustavo Quinteros seeks to transcend in the cup competition. Los Xolos finished sixth overall with nine points and left Atletico de San Luis in the last round.
Kick-off time
Xolos de Tijuana vs Monarcas Morelia match will be played at the Caliente Stadium, in Tijuana, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa MX: Xolos de Tijuana vs Monarcas Morelia!
My name is Ezequiel Gasca and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.