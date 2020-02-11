Dorados vs FC Juárez: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dorados vs FC Juárez match in Estadio Dorados.
Photo: Noroeste
Photo: Noroeste

How to watch Dorados vs FC Juárez Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Dorados Key Player

Amaury Escoto, striker for Dorados. One of the most experienced pieces of the Sinaloa team is their center forward. Escoto knows what it's like to play in this competition and will be the most important player to take advantage of at home. Against a very strong defense, Amaury will have to take advantage of the few options he has to score.
Photo: Sopitas
Photo: Sopitas

FC Juárez Key Player

Gael Sandoval, FC Juarez midfielder. Among the many reinforcements that arrived for this season, Gael Sandoval's is one of the most interesting additions. Sandoval is living his second stage with Bravos and wants to take advantage of his quality to take a new look at his career. In Culiacan, Gael should be the driving force behind FC Juarez's offense.
Photo: El Diario de Chihuahua
Photo: El Diario de Chihuahua

Last lineup Dorados

L. López; J. Meza, J. Chávez, R. Monges, C. Villanueva; P. Jaquez, A. Domínguez, F. Contreras, J. González; A. Escoto, R. Rubin.

Last lineup FC Juarez

E. Palos; E. Borelli, E. Castro, V. Velázquez, F. Nevarez; W. Mendieta, M. Rabuñal, E. Brambila; R. Aldrete, B. Rubio, Á. Sagal.

The refereeing quartet

Juan Andrés Esquivel will be the central referee. Eder Contreras and Manuel Martinez will act as assistants. Jesús Ruíz will be the fourth referee.

FC Juarez, the MX Cup is a showcase

One of the teams that has generated the most surprises so far in the MX League is the Bravos de Juárez, which is ranked among the four best teams in the regular tournament. In the MX Cup, they are in the quarterfinals after turning around Querétaro in the playoffs. They will be looking for a win in someone else's backyard so they can go home with an advantage.
Photo: Mediotiempo
Photo: Mediotiempo

Dorados to continue surprising

Although the Dorados were one of the four best teams in the first phase of the MX Cup, nobody expected what happened a few weeks ago. Dorados eliminated Chivas on penalties in the Round of 16. Now the dream of the 'Culichi' team is to lift this trophy again.
Photo: Récord
Photo: Récord

Kick-off time: 22pm ET

The Dorados vs FC Juárez match will be played at the Estadio Dorados, in Culiacán, Sinaloa. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa MX match: Dorados vs FC Juárez!

My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo