Dorados vs FC Juárez: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dorados vs FC Juárez match in Estadio Dorados.
How to watch Dorados vs FC Juárez Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Dorados Key Player
Amaury Escoto, striker for Dorados. One of the most experienced pieces of the Sinaloa team is their center forward. Escoto knows what it's like to play in this competition and will be the most important player to take advantage of at home. Against a very strong defense, Amaury will have to take advantage of the few options he has to score.
FC Juárez Key Player
Gael Sandoval, FC Juarez midfielder. Among the many reinforcements that arrived for this season, Gael Sandoval's is one of the most interesting additions. Sandoval is living his second stage with Bravos and wants to take advantage of his quality to take a new look at his career. In Culiacan, Gael should be the driving force behind FC Juarez's offense.
Last lineup Dorados
L. López; J. Meza, J. Chávez, R. Monges, C. Villanueva; P. Jaquez, A. Domínguez, F. Contreras, J. González; A. Escoto, R. Rubin.
Last lineup FC Juarez
E. Palos; E. Borelli, E. Castro, V. Velázquez, F. Nevarez; W. Mendieta, M. Rabuñal, E. Brambila; R. Aldrete, B. Rubio, Á. Sagal.
The refereeing quartet
Juan Andrés Esquivel will be the central referee. Eder Contreras and Manuel Martinez will act as assistants. Jesús Ruíz will be the fourth referee.
FC Juarez, the MX Cup is a showcase
One of the teams that has generated the most surprises so far in the MX League is the Bravos de Juárez, which is ranked among the four best teams in the regular tournament. In the MX Cup, they are in the quarterfinals after turning around Querétaro in the playoffs. They will be looking for a win in someone else's backyard so they can go home with an advantage.
Dorados to continue surprising
Although the Dorados were one of the four best teams in the first phase of the MX Cup, nobody expected what happened a few weeks ago. Dorados eliminated Chivas on penalties in the Round of 16. Now the dream of the 'Culichi' team is to lift this trophy again.
Kick-off time: 22pm ET
The Dorados vs FC Juárez match will be played at the Estadio Dorados, in Culiacán, Sinaloa. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa MX match: Dorados vs FC Juárez!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.