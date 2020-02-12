Pachuca vs Toluca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Toluca match.
How to watch Pachuca vs Toluca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
Toluca: Last LineUp |
L. García; J. Maidana, R. Ruíz, G. Sauro; D. Rigonato, J. Güémez, K. Escamilla, K. Castañeda; M. Estrada, C. Cisneros, J. Gamboa.
Pachuca: Last LineUp |
C. Moreno; D. Maldonado, M. Tapias, R. López, V. Mora, E. Orona; F. Figueroa, P. López; K. Richards, R. de la Rosa, J. Gómez.
Toluca goes for everything
On the other hand, those directed by 'Chepo' de la Torre will try to finish tonight's match with victory, since, although they have not started the tournament in a good way, they are looking for the Cup to breathe in front of their people
Pachuca will try to get a good result
Los Tuzos have not had a good start to the season, so they will try to reach the final in the MX Cup and thus give joy to their fans, so tonight they will go with everything to leave with the advantage of the Bella Airosa
Kick-Off Time
The Pachuca vs Toluca match will be played at the Hidalgo stadium, in Pachuca, Hidalgo. The kick-off is scheduled at 07:00pm ET.
