Monarcas Morelia vs Xolos Tijuana: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monarcas Morelia vs Xolos Tijuana match.
How to watch Monarcas Morelia vs Xolos Tijuana Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Xolos Key Player
Miller Bolaños, Xolos' striker. The lack of goal has been one of the most serious problems that Tijuana has had to face in this beginning of the tournament. In condition of visit just used a goal in two games and was through the penalty. If he wants to hope to win in Morelia, Miller Bolaños must be inspired. Besides his great talent, he has a nose for goal and this one must come out on top.
Monarcas Key Player
Jorge Valdivia, Monarcas midfielder. The veteran "10" of the rojiamarilllo team has surprised by the high level he maintains despite his age. The reinforcement for this 2020 has shown his great quality since his debut in this tournament. Against Tijuana the key will be his filtered passes that he can give to the best positioned forwards, given the defensive stop that Tijuana will impose.
Last lineup Xolos Tijuana
G. Lajud; V. Loroña, L. González Pires, M. Barbieri, O. Mendoza; I. Rivero, C. Rivera, M. Laínez; C. Sanvezzo, M. Bolaños, Á. Sepúlveda.
Last lineup Monarcas Morelia
S. Sosa; G. Jara, J. Ortiz, G. Achilier, S. Vegas; A. Rocha, J. Valdivia, M. Rodríguez, L. Mendoza; F. Aristeguieta, M. Sansores.
The refereeing quartet
Luis Enrique Santander will be the central referee of the match. Jimmy Acosta and Jose Lopez were assigned as assistants. The fourth official will be Abraham Quirarte.
Xolos, the assignment is to visit
It seems that the pressure and symptoms of playing for Tijuana are still there despite the change of coach at the beginning of this tournament. They are on a mission to add outside of Tijuana for the first time this year. Since last Friday at home, they could only draw against Toluca and urge Quinteros' team to win.
Morelia, start a positive streak
After starting the tournament on a bad run, Monarcas left the pressure behind by winning 3-1 against Atlas last weekend. Now, with the good play that characterizes Pablo Guede's team, they will be looking to continue accumulating wins that will put them in a strong position to advance to the group stage.
Kick-off time: 22:10pm ET.
The Monarcas vs Xolos match will be played at the Estadio Morelos, in Morelia, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Monarcas Morelia vs Xolos Tijuana!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.