Atlético San Luis vs León: LIVE Stream Online and Liga MX Updates (1-1) 

St. Louis lets go of the clearest of the game. Play in which the local player could not finish alone.
The answer came minutes later
Ibañez from the eleven steps has her saved.
St. Louis will have a chance to go to the front.
Out, Anderson; in, Diego Hernandez.
Leon is left with the desire after a shot that ended up in the goal.
La banca de @AtletideSanLuis pic.twitter.com/lTHdbfK0u3 — María Luisa Chagoya (@mariaLch16) February 15, 2020
The match begins at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
RULE OF MINOR!
¡LAST UP!
¡LAST UP!
SAN LUIS IS HOME!
[🚍 LLEGADA]
¡Vamos por esos 3 puntos!#VamosAtleti #SomosMejoresJuntos#ADSLvsLEON pic.twitter.com/a8f3bmHDYK — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) February 14, 2020
LION IS HERE!
¡Ya llegó #LaFiera, señores! 🦁
Esta tarde visitamos la cancha del @AtletideSanLuis en busca de un triunfo más.#DaLeón 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/akuNGdVXAv — Club León (@clubleonfc) February 14, 2020
NO WIN!
RETURN!
SAN LUIS; LATEST LINE-UP
Rodríguez, Catalán, Reyes, Escalante, León, Gallegos, Anderson, Mayada, Macías, Berterame and Ibáñez.
LEÓN; LATEST LINE-UP
REFEREE!
Ya viaja el #León rumbo a San Luis para enfrentar mañana la jornada 5 del torneo.— Ezequiel Gasca (@ChequeGasca17) February 13, 2020
Se quedan Jown Cardona, William Tesillo y Nico Sosa, quien tiene lesión y es nueva baja.
Mañana juega Ramiro y José Iván a la Sub 20. pic.twitter.com/JYq66U0MlL
STEADY PACE!
In their last MX League appearance, the Bajio beat the reigning champions 3-1 at home, while on their last visit they beat Monarcas Morelia 2-1.
My name is Claudio Amelco and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Round trip duel at the Alfonso Lastras.