Atlético San Luis vs León: LIVE Stream Online and Liga MX Updates (1-1) 
HALF TIME! 
Round trip duel at the Alfonso Lastras. 

45´

The first 45 minutes are up. They add 1 minute of replenishment. 

43´


St. Louis lets go of the clearest of the game. Play in which the local player could not finish alone. 

39´

The red-and-white defense cuts off the visitors' attacks. 

34´

Catalan is still hurting on the right. The local strategist watches the game from the bench. 

33´

The party's emotions are getting warm. 

29´

Speed play that surprises Leon's team. But it marks a forward position. 

26´

LION'S GOAL! 
The answer came minutes later 

24´

GOAL FOR SAN LUIS! 
Ibañez from the eleven steps has her saved. 

22´

INCREDIBLE! 
St. Louis will have a chance to go to the front.

18´

CHANGE
Out, Anderson; in, Diego Hernandez. 

14´

After fourteen minutes. St. Louis makes the most dangerous in the count, the ball watched the small area. 

12´

OUT OF ORDER!

Leon is left with the desire after a shot that ended up in the goal. 

Barreiro stops Anderson's attempts to advance.

Lion has already cheered up and made the first of danger in the game. 

Game that starts with repeated fouls. The ball is moved in neutral territory. 

THE GAME BEGINS!
The match begins at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. 

MX LEAGUE FRIDAY! 

 

 

RULE OF MINOR!

Leon has only a few minutes on the minors' side of the board. He sends a 16-year-old, Saul Zamora, to add to that situation. 

¡LAST UP!

Cota, Navarro, González, Barreiro, Rodríguez, Aquino, Zamora, Meneses, Campbell, Mena, Ramos. 

¡LAST UP!

Rodríguez, Catalán, Reyes, Escalante, León, Castro, Gallegos, Anderson, Mayada, Berterame and Ibañez. 

SAN LUIS IS HOME!

LION IS HERE!

NO WIN!

San Luis has five games without a win between the League and the Cup; their last victory was at home against Cruz Azul in Round 2 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. 

RETURN!

José Iván Rodríguez is back with the Bajío team and had a 90 minutes participation in the draw of the León U20 vs San Luis U20. Same case as Jown Cardona and Iván Ochoa. 

Stay here with us!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlético San Luis vs Club León match.

How to watch San Luis vs Club León Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

SAN LUIS; LATEST LINE-UP


Rodríguez, Catalán, Reyes, Escalante, León, Gallegos, Anderson, Mayada, Macías, Berterame and Ibáñez.

LEÓN; LATEST LINE-UP

Cota, Navarro, Barreiro, Tesillo, Moreno, Montes, Burón, Mena, Meneses, Ramos y Sosa. 

REFEREE!

Central Referee San Luis vs Tampico ; will be Arturo Ramos assisted by Eduardo Acosta and Jorge Davila from lines and Fourth Official will be Alan Martinez. 

With injuries. For this commitment, those from Leon will count on the casualties of Jown Cardona, William Tesillo and Nico Sosa. 

 

For this meeting, despite the increase in costs, a good entry is expected. St. Louis hopes to continue to maintain its undefeated status as a venue. 

STEADY PACE!

The St. Louisians have the task of accommodating the pace after the blowout suffered as a visitor last time against the Pumas of the UNAM. In their last home game, they drew with the Sacred Flock. 

STATE OF GRACE! 

In their last MX League appearance, the Bajio beat the reigning champions 3-1 at home, while on their last visit they beat Monarcas Morelia 2-1. 

While the visitors will be looking to maintain their lead in the tournament, the locals will be looking to shake off last year's defeat that sent them off course.

The San Luis and León team will play this game in the field of the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, located in the capital city of San Luis Potosi, which has a capacity for more than 30 thousand people. The time of the dispute will be at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX Time)

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Atlético San Luis vs  Club León. 

My name is Claudio Amelco and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

