Goals and Highlights: America 2-0 Atlas, 2020 Liga MX


Highlights

7:55 PM4 hours ago

The next matchday Atlas will host Pachuca while America will visit Monterrey.
7:53 PM4 hours ago

Final

Finish the game! America wins 2-0 with two goals by Federico Viñas.
7:52 PM4 hours ago

That was the second goal of the night for Federico Viñas.
7:43 PM4 hours ago

82'

Yellow card for Germán Conti.
7:41 PM4 hours ago

82'

Shot by Richard Sanchez going off course.
7:40 PM4 hours ago

80'

Change of America: Federico Viñas leaves and Román Martínez enters.
7:39 PM4 hours ago

79'

Great pass from Sebastian Cordova for Federico Vinas to just push the ball into the goal.
7:38 PM4 hours ago

79'

Goal of America!
7:37 PM4 hours ago

75'

Post! Cordoba's shot hits the post.
7:33 PM4 hours ago

74'

Correa's finish that goes to Ochoa's hands.
7:32 PM4 hours ago

72'

Change of Atlas: Ismael Govea leaves and Jesús Isijara enters.
7:31 PM4 hours ago

72'

Change of America: Leo Suárez leaves and Santiago Cáceres enters.
7:31 PM4 hours ago

65'

Change of Atlas: Ignacio Jeraldino leaves and Jonathan Herrera enters.
7:23 PM4 hours ago

64'

Change of America: Andrés Ibargüen leaves and Alonso Escoboza enters.
7:22 PM4 hours ago

61'

After one hour of play the match is still 1-0 in favour of America.
7:19 PM4 hours ago

48'

Yellow card for Camilo Vargas.
7:06 PM4 hours ago

46'

Start the second half!
7:03 PM4 hours ago

That was Viñas' goal to open the scoring.
6:59 PM5 hours ago

Half time

Will Atlas be able to go back?
6:57 PM5 hours ago

Half time

Finish the first half! America is beating Atlas with a goal by Federico Viñas.
6:47 PM5 hours ago

45'

Two minutes are added to the first half.
6:45 PM5 hours ago

39'

Paul Aguilar's center that no one can finish off.
6:39 PM5 hours ago

30'

Federico Viñas' shot to open the score.
6:30 PM5 hours ago

29'

Goal of America!
6:29 PM5 hours ago

28'

Germán Conti's head shot that goes off course.
6:28 PM5 hours ago

25'

Ochoa! Great performance by America's goalkeeper to prevent Jeraldino scoring the first goal of the game.
6:26 PM5 hours ago

23'

Shot by Leo Suarez going off course.
6:23 PM5 hours ago

22'

Shot by Luciano Acosta that goes over the goal.
6:22 PM5 hours ago

15'

The referee signals a foul on Valdez by Jeraldino and decides to cancel the goal.
6:15 PM5 hours ago

13'

The referee will check the VAR for a possible foul on Atlas' goal.
6:14 PM5 hours ago

12'

Goal of Atlas!
6:13 PM5 hours ago

12'

Corner shot for Atlas.
6:12 PM5 hours ago

5'

Shot by Zaldivar who is stopped by Guillermo Ochoa.
6:06 PM5 hours ago

4'

Jaime Correa's shot goes off.
6:04 PM5 hours ago

1'

Start the game!
6:00 PM6 hours ago

Rafael Puente will play with a line of five defenders again.
5:37 PM6 hours ago

In the preview of this game we saw Henry Martin as the key player for America, but in the end he will not be in the game due to injury.
5:36 PM6 hours ago

That's what both teams look like.
5:35 PM6 hours ago

Atlas' Lineup:

Vargas; Abella, Conti, Govea, Nervo, Cardona; Zaldivar, Márquez, Acosta; Correa and Jeraldino.
5:16 PM6 hours ago

America's Lineup:

Ochoa; Aguilar, Valdez, Aguilera, Fuentes; Sánchez, González, Suárez; Cordova, Ibargüen and Viñas.
5:15 PM6 hours ago

The match lines are ready. We'll share them with you below.
5:13 PM6 hours ago

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Atlas match.
12:14 PMa day ago

How to watch America vs Atlas Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
12:13 PMa day ago

Background:

In the last match between the two teams, Atlas beat America 3-0 at the Jalisco Stadium. Jesus Isijara, Ismael Govea and Christopher Trejo scored the red-and-black goals.

12:10 PMa day ago

Atlas' Key Player:

Ignacio Jeraldino, forward. The new red-and-black player has remained on duty until now because he has not met the expectations of the fans.


12:07 PMa day ago

America's Key Player:

Henry Martin, forward. The Eagles' striker is responsible for scoring the goals for Miguel Herrera's team in the absence of Nico Castillo and Federico Viñas.


12:05 PMa day ago

The refereeing quartet:

The central referee of this America vs Atlas will be Fernando Hernández; Andrés Hernández, first line; Juan Carlos Salinas, second line; Jesús Roberto Ruíz, fourth assistant.
11:59 AMa day ago

Last Atlas Lineup:

Vargas; Abella, Govea, Conti, Nervo, Isijara; Reyes, Balda, Acosta; Correa and Jeraldino.
11:49 AMa day ago

Last America Lineup:

Ochoa; Valdez, Aguilera, Fuentes; Sánchez, González, Córdova; Ibargüen, Dos Santos and Martin.
11:47 AMa day ago

Atlas last match:

In their last game, Atlas lost 1-3 to Monarcas Morelia at the Jalisco Stadium. Marcelo Correa scored the only goal for the locals.


11:43 AMa day ago

America last match:

In their last match, America won 2-1 on their visit to Queretaro thanks to two goals from Andrés Ibargüen.


11:40 AMa day ago

Atlas:

The Red-and-Black arrived at this game in eleventh position on the overall table with 6 points, the product of two wins and three losses.
11:28 AM2 days ago

América:

The azulcrema team arrived at this Round 6 located in the fourth position overall with 10 points, product of three victories, one draw and one defeat.
11:26 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX Match: América vs Atlas!

My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Kick off time: 8:00pm ET.
11:23 AM2 days ago
