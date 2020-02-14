Goals and Highlights: America 2-0 Atlas, 2020 Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
The next matchday Atlas will host Pachuca while America will visit Monterrey.
Final
Finish the game! America wins 2-0 with two goals by Federico Viñas.
That was the second goal of the night for Federico Viñas.
82'
Yellow card for Germán Conti.
82'
Shot by Richard Sanchez going off course.
80'
Change of America: Federico Viñas leaves and Román Martínez enters.
79'
Great pass from Sebastian Cordova for Federico Vinas to just push the ball into the goal.
79'
Goal of America!
75'
Post! Cordoba's shot hits the post.
74'
Correa's finish that goes to Ochoa's hands.
72'
Change of Atlas: Ismael Govea leaves and Jesús Isijara enters.
72'
Change of America: Leo Suárez leaves and Santiago Cáceres enters.
65'
Change of Atlas: Ignacio Jeraldino leaves and Jonathan Herrera enters.
64'
Change of America: Andrés Ibargüen leaves and Alonso Escoboza enters.
61'
After one hour of play the match is still 1-0 in favour of America.
48'
Yellow card for Camilo Vargas.
46'
Start the second half!
That was Viñas' goal to open the scoring.
Half time
Will Atlas be able to go back?
Half time
Finish the first half! America is beating Atlas with a goal by Federico Viñas.
45'
Two minutes are added to the first half.
39'
Paul Aguilar's center that no one can finish off.
30'
Federico Viñas' shot to open the score.
29'
Goal of America!
28'
Germán Conti's head shot that goes off course.
25'
Ochoa! Great performance by America's goalkeeper to prevent Jeraldino scoring the first goal of the game.
23'
Shot by Leo Suarez going off course.
22'
Shot by Luciano Acosta that goes over the goal.
15'
The referee signals a foul on Valdez by Jeraldino and decides to cancel the goal.
13'
The referee will check the VAR for a possible foul on Atlas' goal.
12'
Goal of Atlas!
12'
Corner shot for Atlas.
5'
Shot by Zaldivar who is stopped by Guillermo Ochoa.
4'
Jaime Correa's shot goes off.
1'
Start the game!
Rafael Puente will play with a line of five defenders again.
In the preview of this game we saw Henry Martin as the key player for America, but in the end he will not be in the game due to injury.
That's what both teams look like.
Atlas' Lineup:
Vargas; Abella, Conti, Govea, Nervo, Cardona; Zaldivar, Márquez, Acosta; Correa and Jeraldino.
America's Lineup:
Ochoa; Aguilar, Valdez, Aguilera, Fuentes; Sánchez, González, Suárez; Cordova, Ibargüen and Viñas.
The match lines are ready. We'll share them with you below.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Atlas match.
How to watchAmerica vs Atlas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Background:
In the last match between the two teams, Atlas beat America 3-0 at the Jalisco Stadium. Jesus Isijara, Ismael Govea and Christopher Trejo scored the red-and-black goals.
Atlas' Key Player:
Ignacio Jeraldino, forward. The new red-and-black player has remained on duty until now because he has not met the expectations of the fans.
America's Key Player:
Henry Martin, forward. The Eagles' striker is responsible for scoring the goals for Miguel Herrera's team in the absence of Nico Castillo and Federico Viñas.
The refereeing quartet:
The central referee of this America vs Atlas will be Fernando Hernández; Andrés Hernández, first line; Juan Carlos Salinas, second line; Jesús Roberto Ruíz, fourth assistant.
Last Atlas Lineup:
Vargas; Abella, Govea, Conti, Nervo, Isijara; Reyes, Balda, Acosta; Correa and Jeraldino.
Last America Lineup:
Ochoa; Valdez, Aguilera, Fuentes; Sánchez, González, Córdova; Ibargüen, Dos Santos and Martin.
Atlas last match:
In their last game, Atlas lost 1-3 to Monarcas Morelia at the Jalisco Stadium. Marcelo Correa scored the only goal for the locals.
America last match:
In their last match, America won 2-1 on their visit to Queretaro thanks to two goals from Andrés Ibargüen.
Atlas:
The Red-and-Black arrived at this game in eleventh position on the overall table with 6 points, the product of two wins and three losses.
América:
The azulcrema team arrived at this Round 6 located in the fourth position overall with 10 points, product of three victories, one draw and one defeat.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX Match: América vs Atlas!
My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Kick off time: 8:00pm ET.