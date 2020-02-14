Club América vs Atlas: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Atlas match.
How to watchAmerica vs Atlas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Background:
In the last match between the two teams, Atlas beat America 3-0 at the Jalisco Stadium. Jesus Isijara, Ismael Govea and Christopher Trejo scored the red-and-black goals.
Atlas' Key Player:
Ignacio Jeraldino, forward. The new red-and-black player has remained on duty until now because he has not met the expectations of the fans.
America's Key Player:
Henry Martin, forward. The Eagles' striker is responsible for scoring the goals for Miguel Herrera's team in the absence of Nico Castillo and Federico Viñas.
The refereeing quartet:
The central referee of this America vs Atlas will be Fernando Hernández; Andrés Hernández, first line; Juan Carlos Salinas, second line; Jesús Roberto Ruíz, fourth assistant.
Last Atlas Lineup:
Vargas; Abella, Govea, Conti, Nervo, Isijara; Reyes, Balda, Acosta; Correa and Jeraldino.
Last America Lineup:
Ochoa; Valdez, Aguilera, Fuentes; Sánchez, González, Córdova; Ibargüen, Dos Santos and Martin.
Atlas last match:
In their last game, Atlas lost 1-3 to Monarcas Morelia at the Jalisco Stadium. Marcelo Correa scored the only goal for the locals.
America last match:
In their last match, America won 2-1 on their visit to Queretaro thanks to two goals from Andrés Ibargüen.
Atlas:
The Red-and-Black arrived at this game in eleventh position on the overall table with 6 points, the product of two wins and three losses.
América:
The azulcrema team arrived at this Round 6 located in the fourth position overall with 10 points, product of three victories, one draw and one defeat.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX Match: América vs Atlas!
My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Kick off time: 8:00pm ET.