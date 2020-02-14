Club América vs Atlas: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Atlas match.
12:14 PMa day ago

How to watchAmerica vs Atlas Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
12:13 PMa day ago

Background:

In the last match between the two teams, Atlas beat America 3-0 at the Jalisco Stadium. Jesus Isijara, Ismael Govea and Christopher Trejo scored the red-and-black goals.

12:10 PMa day ago

Atlas' Key Player:

Ignacio Jeraldino, forward. The new red-and-black player has remained on duty until now because he has not met the expectations of the fans.
(Photo: José Acosta | VAVEL)
12:07 PMa day ago

America's Key Player:

Henry Martin, forward. The Eagles' striker is responsible for scoring the goals for Miguel Herrera's team in the absence of Nico Castillo and Federico Viñas.
(Foto: Fabián Meza | VAVEL)
12:05 PMa day ago

The refereeing quartet:

The central referee of this America vs Atlas will be Fernando Hernández; Andrés Hernández, first line; Juan Carlos Salinas, second line; Jesús Roberto Ruíz, fourth assistant.
11:59 AMa day ago

Last Atlas Lineup:

Vargas; Abella, Govea, Conti, Nervo, Isijara; Reyes, Balda, Acosta; Correa and Jeraldino.
11:49 AMa day ago

Last America Lineup:

Ochoa; Valdez, Aguilera, Fuentes; Sánchez, González, Córdova; Ibargüen, Dos Santos and Martin.
11:47 AMa day ago

Atlas last match:

In their last game, Atlas lost 1-3 to Monarcas Morelia at the Jalisco Stadium. Marcelo Correa scored the only goal for the locals.
(Photo: José Acosta | VAVEL)
11:43 AMa day ago

America last match:

In their last match, America won 2-1 on their visit to Queretaro thanks to two goals from Andrés Ibargüen.
(Photo: Getty Images)
11:40 AMa day ago

Atlas:

The Red-and-Black arrived at this game in eleventh position on the overall table with 6 points, the product of two wins and three losses.
11:28 AMa day ago

América:

The azulcrema team arrived at this Round 6 located in the fourth position overall with 10 points, product of three victories, one draw and one defeat.
11:26 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX Match: América vs Atlas!

My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Kick off time: 8:00pm ET.
11:23 AMa day ago
