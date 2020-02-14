Erin McLeod signs with Orlando Pride and becomes the new goalkeeper of the team

On Friday (14), Orlando Pride announced the signing of goalkeeper Erin McLeod. The soccer player had extensive experience in the Canadian Women's National Team and clubs in Europe, so she made a one year deal with the possibility of renewal with Orlando.

This is her first team after four years in Europe. On NWSL, she played for Houston Dash during the inaugural season and Chicago Red Stars. There were 47 matches in the league.

"Erin's international experience and proven ability to perform consistently at a high level provides us some much needed depth at the goalkeeper position. She is a vocal and natural leader who we know will continue to build upon the culture we have set out to achieve here in Orlando. We are very excited to welcome her to the Pride", said Orlando Pride General Manager Erik Ustruck.

In the Canadian Women's National Team, Erin played 118 matches and in Europe she played for clubs as: Rosengård, Växjö DFF, SC Sand and FF USV Jena.