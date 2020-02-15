Rayados Monterrey vs FC Juárez: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs FC Juárez match.
8:34 PM20 hours ago

Latest games

On three occasions, these clubs have seen Monterrey win twice and lose once.
8:33 PM20 hours ago

How to watch Monterrey vs FC Juárez Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: FOX Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:33 PM20 hours ago

Key player FC Juárez

Dario Lezcano is on fire and has become the goal man at the start of the Clausura 2020
8:33 PM20 hours ago

Key player Monterrey

Funes Mori has had the dry powder, but this will be a game in which he will have to contribute to his team's victory


8:33 PM20 hours ago

Last lineup of FC Juarez

Vázquez; López, Velázquez, Romo, Jiménez; Intriago, Rabuñal, Fernández, Sagal, Rolán; Lezcano.
8:32 PM20 hours ago

Last lineup of Monterrey

Barovero; Layún, Sánchez, Montes, Medina; González, Ortiz, Rodríguez; Gallardo, Pabón, Funes Mori.
8:32 PM20 hours ago

The refereeing quartet

The central whistle of this Monterrey vs FC Juarez will be Oscar Macias Romo; Pablo Israel Hernandez Luna, first line; Miguel Angel Chua, second line; Jesus Lopez, fourth assistant.
8:32 PM20 hours ago

Last result: FC Juarez

They won again at home to beat Necaxa 2-1
8:32 PM20 hours ago

Last result: Monterrey

The Rayados could not hold on to their lead and lost 3-1 to Leon
8:32 PM20 hours ago

FC Juarez: maintaining inertia

The Bravos have won three games in a row and will be looking to pick up four in a row for the first time in their history.
8:31 PM20 hours ago

Taking the edge off

It's time for the MX League champion to reappear and do it with victory in front of his people after a very bad start
8:31 PM20 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Monterrey vs FC Juárez match will be played at the stadium BBVA, in Monterrey, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:06 pm ET.
8:30 PM20 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Monterrey vs FC Juárez!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
8:29 PM20 hours ago
