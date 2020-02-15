Rayados Monterrey vs FC Juárez: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs FC Juárez match.
Latest games
On three occasions, these clubs have seen Monterrey win twice and lose once.
How to watch Monterrey vs FC Juárez Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: FOX Deportes.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player FC Juárez
Dario Lezcano is on fire and has become the goal man at the start of the Clausura 2020
Key player Monterrey
Funes Mori has had the dry powder, but this will be a game in which he will have to contribute to his team's victory
Last lineup of FC Juarez
Vázquez; López, Velázquez, Romo, Jiménez; Intriago, Rabuñal, Fernández, Sagal, Rolán; Lezcano.
Last lineup of Monterrey
Barovero; Layún, Sánchez, Montes, Medina; González, Ortiz, Rodríguez; Gallardo, Pabón, Funes Mori.
The refereeing quartet
The central whistle of this Monterrey vs FC Juarez will be Oscar Macias Romo; Pablo Israel Hernandez Luna, first line; Miguel Angel Chua, second line; Jesus Lopez, fourth assistant.
Last result: FC Juarez
They won again at home to beat Necaxa 2-1
Last result: Monterrey
The Rayados could not hold on to their lead and lost 3-1 to Leon
FC Juarez: maintaining inertia
The Bravos have won three games in a row and will be looking to pick up four in a row for the first time in their history.
Taking the edge off
It's time for the MX League champion to reappear and do it with victory in front of his people after a very bad start
Kick-off time
The Monterrey vs FC Juárez match will be played at the stadium BBVA, in Monterrey, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:06 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Monterrey vs FC Juárez!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.