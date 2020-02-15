Pachuca vs Puebla: LIVE Stream Online and Scores Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
That was Ustari's surprise
5'
2'
Lineup Puebla
Lineup Pachuca
Face to face
#CaraACara
Kazim Richards 🆚 Ángel Zaldívar
Llegaron para el #Clausura2020 a sus respectivas escuadras; Kazim ha caído con el pie derecho a las filas de los Tuzos, mientras que Ángel ha representado una opción más en el ataque poblano.
⚽#SienteTuLiga ⚽
📊@CITEC_Futbol pic.twitter.com/xyHuZdZzJ9 — LIGA BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) February 15, 2020
How to watch Pachuca vs Puebla Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports app.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Puebla: Last lineup
Pachuca: Last lineup
Pachuca: Team News
Along with the "Pocho", three players from the Hidalgo youth team also attended, who a few weeks ago had a car accident, as they are also doing community service.
Puebla: Team News
TENEMOS UN GANADOR 🔥— Club Puebla🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) February 13, 2020
¡Bienvenido (oficialmente) a #LaFranjaQueNosUne🎽, @EmaGularte! https://t.co/uI4EQJYJTp
Emanuel Gularte is right central defender, the Uruguayan comes from the Montevideo Wanderers Futbol Club and according to reports, he is considered a defender who is brave and fast, and will help the Puebla's defensive system a lot.
To another victory
To another three points at home
After five rounds, Pachuca have just four points. They have a win (Tigres), a draw (Chivas) and three losses (Pumas, Leon, Cruz Azul).
The only victory of the tournament was achieved at home and today will seek to repeat the dose against the poblanos.
In their most recent match, Tuzos suffered a setback at the Estadio Azteca after losing 3-1 to Cruz Azul.
Kick-off time
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.