Pachuca vs Puebla: LIVE Stream Online and Scores Updates (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

That was Ustari's surprise

4:14 PM3 minutes ago

5'

Arrival on the right side: Aguirre enters and serves the centre where he was looking for Franco Jara.
4:12 PM5 minutes ago

2'

Vikonis! He tries to surprise Ustari at the clearance, but the Tuzo's goalkeeper deflects correctly.
4:10 PM8 minutes ago

THE MATCH HAS STARTED!
4:06 PM11 minutes ago

The Liga MX protocol begins.
4:00 PM17 minutes ago

Lineup Puebla

3:52 PM25 minutes ago

Lineup Pachuca

3:48 PM30 minutes ago

Face to face

3:14 PMan hour ago

Puebla have not beaten Pachuca at Hidalgo since the 2014 Clausura, on which date 16 the visitors won 2-1 in a match played on April 19, 2014.
3:13 PMan hour ago

The most recent meeting between Tuzos and Camoteros took place on journey 5 of the Apertura 2019 at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium, where Tuzos beat the local team 4-0.
3:12 PMan hour ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Puebla match.
10:59 PM17 hours ago

How to watch Pachuca vs Puebla Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports app.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:58 PM17 hours ago

Puebla: Last lineup

Vikonis; Perg, Chumacero, Salas, Martínez; Zavala, Reyes, Acosta, Zaldívar; Tabó, Fernández.
10:57 PM17 hours ago

Pachuca: Last lineup

Blanco; Tapias, López, Cabral, Murillo; Sambueza, Aguirre, Hernández, Chávez; Dávila, Kazim Richards.
10:57 PM17 hours ago

Pachuca: Team News

During a talk at the National Center for Sports Talent Development and High Performance (CNAR), Jesus Martinez, Pachuca's club president, reported that Victor Guzman, after testing positive for doping and returning to the Tuzos, is doing community work.

Along with the "Pocho", three players from the Hidalgo youth team also attended, who a few weeks ago had a car accident, as they are also doing community service.

10:57 PM17 hours ago

Puebla: Team News

Through the social networks, Club Puebla officially welcomed its last reinforcement for the Clausura 2020 tournament, the Uruguayan Emanuel Gularte, who joins the institution after having participated in the South American Pre-Olympic U-23, with the Uruguayan National Team.

Emanuel Gularte is right central defender, the Uruguayan comes from the Montevideo Wanderers Futbol Club and according to reports, he is considered a defender who is brave and fast, and will help the Puebla's defensive system a lot.

10:55 PM17 hours ago

To another victory

Like Pachuca, the Camoteros have the same points and are also at the bottom of the overall table. In contrast to Tuzos, the only win Puebla have is away from home when they went to the Estadio Jalisco to beat Atlas. Subsequently, they have suffered three consecutive losses (against Queretaro, Necaxa and America). In their most recent league match it was a return game where they were able to win at the last minute, but after missing the penalty, the poblanos draw 2-2 with Santos.
Foto: Fer Montañez | VAVEL
Photo: Fer Montañez | VAVEL
10:54 PM17 hours ago

To another three points at home

Pezzolano has had a difficult start to the tournament as he hasn't found the formula to make Pachuca work, at least at home.
After five rounds, Pachuca have just four points. They have a win (Tigres), a draw (Chivas) and three losses (Pumas, Leon, Cruz Azul).
The only victory of the tournament was achieved at home and today will seek to repeat the dose against the poblanos. 
In their most recent match, Tuzos suffered a setback at the Estadio Azteca after losing 3-1 to Cruz Azul.
Photo: Aarón López | VAVEL
Photo: Aarón López | VAVEL
10:49 PM17 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Pachuca vs Puebla match will be played at the stadium Miguel Hidalgo, in Pachuca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00pm ET.
10:31 PM18 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Pachuca vs Puebla! 

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

9:32 PM19 hours ago
VAVEL Logo