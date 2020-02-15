Chivas Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul match.


10:43 PM18 hours ago

We can expect a stadium at full capacity!

Tickets were reported sold out since Wednesday at Estadio Akron!

10:43 PM18 hours ago

Cruz Azul: Last Starting XI

Corona; Domínguez, Lichnosvky, Aguilar, Aldrete; Romo, Baca, Hernández, Alvardo; Rodríguez, Giménez.
10:42 PM18 hours ago

Chivas: Last Starting XI

Rodríguez; Mier, Sepúlveda, Madueña, Ponce; Molina, Beltrán, Antuna, López, Vega; Macías
10:40 PM18 hours ago

Tonight's Officiating Team

The  referee of this Chivas vs Cruz Azul match will be Adonai Escobedo.

 

Michel Alejandro Morales & Karen Díaz will be the assistant referees.

Jorge Isaac Rojas will serve as the fourth official.

10:39 PM18 hours ago

Siboldi and his men arrived to Guadalajara to a warm welcome to their fans that reside in that area.

Cruz Azul's only two absences for this important game will be Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky who has a sprained ankle, and Uruguayan midfielder Pablo Cepellini who was sent off in the last game and will have to serve a one game suspension.

10:37 PM18 hours ago

Chivas have done intense training to prepare for this game.

Luis Fernando Tena will be able to count with all of his men except Jesús Sánchez who is still in recovery for a right thigh injury.

10:32 PM18 hours ago

How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Chivas TV's paid streams.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:29 PM18 hours ago

Cruz Azul wants to confirm their good form

The blue side had a very difficult start to the season with two consecutive 2-1 defeats against Atlas and Atlético de San Luis.

After that, they've managed to make a change and have gathered seven points in the last three games. To do so, they beat Santos and Pachuca at home and drew at Toluca.

With those seven units, they stand in the seventh place of the table. Can they mantain their form?

10:27 PM18 hours ago

Chivas need to make a comeback

After a seven game undefeated streak in Liga MX, Guadalajara had a very dissapointing performance that ended in a 3-0 defeat against Tigres last week at Estadio Universtario.

They currently sit tenth in the table with six points and need a win to get back to the top eigth sites.

10:23 PM18 hours ago

Kick-Off Time

The Chivas Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the Estadio Akron, in the Guadalajara metropolitan area of, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.

10:20 PM18 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Chivas Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

10:16 PM18 hours ago
