Chivas Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

We can expect a stadium at full capacity!
Cruz Azul: Last Starting XI
Chivas: Last Starting XI
Tonight's Officiating Team
Michel Alejandro Morales & Karen Díaz will be the assistant referees.
Jorge Isaac Rojas will serve as the fourth official.
Cruz Azul's only two absences for this important game will be Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky who has a sprained ankle, and Uruguayan midfielder Pablo Cepellini who was sent off in the last game and will have to serve a one game suspension.
Luis Fernando Tena will be able to count with all of his men except Jesús Sánchez who is still in recovery for a right thigh injury.
How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul Live TV and Stream
Cruz Azul wants to confirm their good form
After that, they've managed to make a change and have gathered seven points in the last three games. To do so, they beat Santos and Pachuca at home and drew at Toluca.
With those seven units, they stand in the seventh place of the table. Can they mantain their form?
Chivas need to make a comeback
They currently sit tenth in the table with six points and need a win to get back to the top eigth sites.
Kick-Off Time
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.