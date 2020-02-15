Santos Laguna vs Tigres: LIVE Stream Online and Scores Updates (1-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
59'
Change of Tigers. Raymundo Fulgencio leaves, Javier Aquino enters.
57'
Great individual play by André - Pierre Gignac, but the shot goes with little force and stops Orozco.
54'
Pumped-up shot by Emilio Orrantía that goes over Guzmán's goal.
47'
Gignac's cross from the left side, Valencia's head shot is deflected off Orozco's goal.
46'
Start the second half.
Santos video goal
Eduardo Aguirre put Santos on top, after he took advantage of the bounce left by Nahuel Guzman.
GL de Eduardo Aguirre
45+1'
The first half is over. Santos beats Tigers 1-0 so far.
45+1'
Free kick by Brian Lozano that goes over the goal.
45'
One minute is added.
42'
Santos saved! Shot from outside the area by Jordan Sierra going into the crossbar.
39' Santos Goal
Center of gravity by Brian Lozano. Eduardo Aguirre's shot is stopped by Guzmán, but on the rebound Aguirre sends the ball into the back of the net.
37'
You let her go, Gorriarán! He heads alone into the area and sends his punch line over the top.
36'
Centre from the right by Fulgencio, Enner Valencia heads to the post. Santos is saved.
34'
Center by Brian Lozano, head shot by Ulises Rivas and stopped by Guzman.
32'
Brian Lozano's center shot that Nahuel Guzman easily saves.
30'
Yellow card for Jesús Dueñas for lowering Emilio Orrantía who was speeding away.
27'
Try Brian Lozano from outside the area, but he's too far off.
24'
A diagonal pass by Brian Lozano, left to Emilio Orrantía who shoots with first intention above the goal.
23'
Yellow card for Enner Valencia for a hit on Hugo Rodriguez.
18'
Shot from outside the area by Emilio Orrantía passing through the side of the goal defended by Nahuel Guzmán.
9'
Great counter-attack by Tigres that ends with a cross shot by Enner Valencia that Jonathan Orozco deflects to a corner shot.
2'
Change for injury in Tigers. Jorge Torres Nilo exits, Rafael Carioca enters.
1'
Pumped-up shot attempt by Gignac that goes off the side of Jonathan Orozco's goal.
0'
Start the match.
Santos and Tigres take the field at Corona Stadium for the protocol ceremony.
The numbers with which Santos and Tigres are arriving for this Day 6.
Tigres lineup
Santos lineup
A good number of Tigers fans are expected to be present at Corona Stadium. Several trucks are arriving in the vicinity of the stadium.
A few minutes ago, Santos Laguna made their arrival at Corona Stadium.
We begin with coverage of the last match of Round 6. Santos hosts Tigres at Corona Stadium, a regional duel in the north of the country.
Tigres Key player
Enner Valencia, Tigers forward. The Ecuadorian striker is relieved to be back on goal last weekend after almost a year without scoring. Now he is a new weapon for Ferretti's team. He will have to gradually re-form a great attacking duo with Gignac.
Santos Laguna Key Player
Brian Lozano, Santos Laguna midfielder. The Uruguayan player is the most important piece for the generation of good football. Although he has not had an extraordinary tournament, his quality is more than proven. Against a very solid defense, filtered passes will be the key to open the felinos.
Last line-up Tigres
N. Guzmán; J. Dueñas, C. Salcedo, J. Torres Nilo, L. Rodríguez; G. Pizarro, J. Sierra, R. Fulgencio, L. Quiñones; E. Valencia, A.P. Gignac.
Last line-up Santos Laguna
J. Orozco; G. Artega, M. Doriá, H. Rodríguez, J. Van Rankin; U. Rivas, F. Gorriarán, B. Lozano, E. Castillo; E. Aguirre, J. Furch.
The refereeing quartet
Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán will be the central referee for this match. Miguel Hernandez and Telly Saldivar will act as assistants. Edgar Rangel will be the fourth official.
Tigers, little by little at their best
It seems that the level of the cats is already serious and little by little they are exploiting the great team that is in their establishment. In front of his people the week before, Tigres beat Chivas (3-0) with two goals from Gignac and the return to goal by Enner Valencia. Now the team coached by Tuca Ferretti wants to start adding away from home.
Santos, for the regularity
The Laguna Warriors have not had a good start to the tournament with just five points so far. They drew two goals away from Puebla last week. Now at home, Santos will be looking for their second win of the tournament.
Kick-off time: 19:45pm ET
The Santos Laguna vs Tigres match will be played at the Estadio Corona, in Torreón, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:45pm ET.
