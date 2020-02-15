Santos Laguna vs Tigres: LIVE Stream Online and Scores Updates (1-0)
Photo: VAVEL

59'

Change of Tigers. Raymundo Fulgencio leaves, Javier Aquino enters.
7:07 PMa few seconds ago

57'

Great individual play by André - Pierre Gignac, but the shot goes with little force and stops Orozco.
7:05 PM2 minutes ago

54'

Pumped-up shot by Emilio Orrantía that goes over Guzmán's goal.
7:02 PM6 minutes ago

47'

Gignac's cross from the left side, Valencia's head shot is deflected off Orozco's goal.
6:54 PM13 minutes ago

46'

Start the second half.
6:52 PM15 minutes ago

Santos video goal

Eduardo Aguirre put Santos on top, after he took advantage of the bounce left by Nahuel Guzman.
6:39 PM28 minutes ago

45+1'

The first half is over. Santos beats Tigers 1-0 so far.
6:36 PM31 minutes ago

45+1'

Free kick by Brian Lozano that goes over the goal.
6:36 PM32 minutes ago

45'

One minute is added.
6:34 PM34 minutes ago

42'

Santos saved! Shot from outside the area by Jordan Sierra going into the crossbar.
6:31 PM36 minutes ago

39' Santos Goal

Center of gravity by Brian Lozano. Eduardo Aguirre's shot is stopped by Guzmán, but on the rebound Aguirre sends the ball into the back of the net.
6:29 PM38 minutes ago

37'

You let her go, Gorriarán! He heads alone into the area and sends his punch line over the top.
6:27 PM41 minutes ago

36'

Centre from the right by Fulgencio, Enner Valencia heads to the post. Santos is saved.
6:26 PM42 minutes ago

34'

Center by Brian Lozano, head shot by Ulises Rivas and stopped by Guzman.
6:23 PM44 minutes ago

32'

Brian Lozano's center shot that Nahuel Guzman easily saves.
6:22 PMan hour ago

30'

Yellow card for Jesús Dueñas for lowering Emilio Orrantía who was speeding away.
6:20 PMan hour ago

27'

Try Brian Lozano from outside the area, but he's too far off.
6:17 PMan hour ago

24'

A diagonal pass by Brian Lozano, left to Emilio Orrantía who shoots with first intention above the goal.
6:13 PMan hour ago

23'

Yellow card for Enner Valencia for a hit on Hugo Rodriguez.
6:11 PMan hour ago

18'

Shot from outside the area by Emilio Orrantía passing through the side of the goal defended by Nahuel Guzmán.
6:08 PMan hour ago

9'

Great counter-attack by Tigres that ends with a cross shot by Enner Valencia that Jonathan Orozco deflects to a corner shot.
5:58 PMan hour ago

2'

Change for injury in Tigers. Jorge Torres Nilo exits, Rafael Carioca enters.
5:52 PMan hour ago

1'

Pumped-up shot attempt by Gignac that goes off the side of Jonathan Orozco's goal.
5:50 PMan hour ago

0'

Start the match.
5:48 PMan hour ago

Santos and Tigres take the field at Corona Stadium for the protocol ceremony.
5:42 PMan hour ago

The numbers with which Santos and Tigres are arriving for this Day 6.

5:25 PM2 hours ago

Tigres lineup

5:18 PM2 hours ago

Santos lineup

5:16 PM2 hours ago

A good number of Tigers fans are expected to be present at Corona Stadium. Several trucks are arriving in the vicinity of the stadium.

5:05 PM2 hours ago

A few minutes ago, Santos Laguna made their arrival at Corona Stadium.

5:02 PM2 hours ago

We begin with coverage of the last match of Round 6. Santos hosts Tigres at Corona Stadium, a regional duel in the north of the country.
4:52 PM2 hours ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos Laguna vs Tigres match.
5:48 PMa day ago

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Tigres Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: FOX Play.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

5:47 PMa day ago

Tigres Key player

Enner Valencia, Tigers forward. The Ecuadorian striker is relieved to be back on goal last weekend after almost a year without scoring. Now he is a new weapon for Ferretti's team. He will have to gradually re-form a great attacking duo with Gignac.
Photo: Carlos Ruíz / VAVELCarlos Ruíz / VAVEL
5:44 PMa day ago

Santos Laguna Key Player

Brian Lozano, Santos Laguna midfielder. The Uruguayan player is the most important piece for the generation of good football. Although he has not had an extraordinary tournament, his quality is more than proven. Against a very solid defense, filtered passes will be the key to open the felinos.
Photo: Julio Félix / VAVEL
5:41 PMa day ago

Last line-up Tigres

N. Guzmán; J. Dueñas, C. Salcedo, J. Torres Nilo, L. Rodríguez; G. Pizarro, J. Sierra, R. Fulgencio, L. Quiñones; E. Valencia, A.P. Gignac.
5:35 PMa day ago

Last line-up Santos Laguna

J. Orozco; G. Artega, M. Doriá, H. Rodríguez, J. Van Rankin; U. Rivas, F. Gorriarán, B. Lozano, E. Castillo; E. Aguirre, J. Furch.
5:32 PMa day ago

The refereeing quartet

Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán will be the central referee for this match. Miguel Hernandez and Telly Saldivar will act as assistants. Edgar Rangel will be the fourth official.
5:28 PMa day ago

Tigers, little by little at their best

It seems that the level of the cats is already serious and little by little they are exploiting the great team that is in their establishment. In front of his people the week before, Tigres beat Chivas (3-0) with two goals from Gignac and the return to goal by Enner Valencia. Now the team coached by Tuca Ferretti wants to start adding away from home.
Photo: Depor
5:25 PMa day ago

Santos, for the regularity

The Laguna Warriors have not had a good start to the tournament with just five points so far. They drew two goals away from Puebla last week. Now at home, Santos will be looking for their second win of the tournament.
Photo: Publimetro
5:18 PMa day ago

Kick-off time: 19:45pm ET

The Santos Laguna vs Tigres match will be played at the Estadio Corona, in Torreón, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:45pm ET.
4:53 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Santos Laguna vs Tigres

My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

4:49 PMa day ago
