Santos Laguna vs Tigres: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos Laguna vs Tigres match.
How to watch Santos Laguna vs Tigres Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: FOX Play.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Tigres Key player

Enner Valencia, Tigers forward. The Ecuadorian striker is relieved to be back on goal last weekend after almost a year without scoring. Now he is a new weapon for Ferretti's team. He will have to gradually re-form a great attacking duo with Gignac.
Photo: Carlos Ruíz / VAVELCarlos Ruíz / VAVEL
Santos Laguna Key Player

Brian Lozano, Santos Laguna midfielder. The Uruguayan player is the most important piece for the generation of good football. Although he has not had an extraordinary tournament, his quality is more than proven. Against a very solid defense, filtered passes will be the key to open the felinos.
Photo: Julio Félix / VAVEL
Last line-up Tigres

N. Guzmán; J. Dueñas, C. Salcedo, J. Torres Nilo, L. Rodríguez; G. Pizarro, J. Sierra, R. Fulgencio, L. Quiñones; E. Valencia, A.P. Gignac.
Last line-up Santos Laguna

J. Orozco; G. Artega, M. Doriá, H. Rodríguez, J. Van Rankin; U. Rivas, F. Gorriarán, B. Lozano, E. Castillo; E. Aguirre, J. Furch.
The refereeing quartet

Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán will be the central referee for this match. Miguel Hernandez and Telly Saldivar will act as assistants. Edgar Rangel will be the fourth official.
Tigers, little by little at their best

It seems that the level of the cats is already serious and little by little they are exploiting the great team that is in their establishment. In front of his people the week before, Tigres beat Chivas (3-0) with two goals from Gignac and the return to goal by Enner Valencia. Now the team coached by Tuca Ferretti wants to start adding away from home.
Photo: Depor
Santos, for the regularity

The Laguna Warriors have not had a good start to the tournament with just five points so far. They drew two goals away from Puebla last week. Now at home, Santos will be looking for their second win of the tournament.
Photo: Publimetro
Kick-off time: 19:45pm ET

The Santos Laguna vs Tigres match will be played at the Estadio Corona, in Torreón, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:45pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Santos Laguna vs Tigres

My name is Enrique Ortega and I'll be your host for this game.

