Lazio vs Inter: LIVE Stream and Updates (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

37'

Jony places a cross right between the central defenders and the keeper. De Vrij has to stretch to send the ball to corner kick.
1:25 PM3 minutes ago

33'

Milinkovic attempts a through ball for Caicedo who then tries a heel pass for Inmobile, but he's unable to find the league's top-scorer.
1:22 PM6 minutes ago

29'

Candreva continues to find space down the right wing.

He now tries to shoot with his left, but the defense is well-positioned to deflect the ball to corner kick.

1:16 PM11 minutes ago

26'

Candreva sends a great cross that almost finds Lukaku.

The referee blows for an offensive foul and Lazio breathes!

1:14 PM13 minutes ago

24'

Inmobile goes for goal again! The ball is too high to worry the keeper.
1:11 PM16 minutes ago

23'

Inmobile drops the ball off with Lucas Leiva who tries a shot that goes over the bar.
1:10 PM17 minutes ago

21'

Maruzic with a very weak shot that ends up being easy for Padelli.
1:09 PM19 minutes ago

18'

Brozovic recovers the ball near Inter's box and takes the ball to the other box.

He assists Lukaku who shoots with his left foot to the near post, but Strakosha is there to save!

1:06 PM21 minutes ago

15'

After a series of attacking plays from Lazio, Inter now tries to attack a bit more.

Candreva sends a low-cross that Radu barely clears before Martínez could finish it.

1:04 PM23 minutes ago

10'

Inmobile makes a great run, but before he coudl finish it, Godín makes a good sliding tackle.
12:57 PM30 minutes ago

8'

Milinkovic with a powerful shot that hits the bar!
12:56 PM32 minutes ago

3'

From a corner kick, Godín heads the ball just over the crossbar!
12:51 PM36 minutes ago

0' | Kick Off!

We're underway the match between Lazio and Inter!
12:48 PM40 minutes ago

Both teams march onto the field as the Serie Anthem plays.

We're a few seconds from the start of the match!

12:45 PM43 minutes ago

The teams have finished their pre-match workouts and are ready to step onto the pitch for the start of the match!
12:38 PMan hour ago

Match History

In Serie A, Lazio has 41 victories against victories against Inter.

Meanwhile, Inter has achieved 70 wins over Lazio.

The teams have drawn 59 times.

12:33 PMan hour ago

 

12:30 PMan hour ago

Lazio's bench for tonight's match

Anderson, Correa, Lukaku, Anderson, Proto, Bastos, Gabarrón, Lazzari, Cataldi, Vvro, Parolo, Adekanye, Guerrieri.
12:29 PMan hour ago

Inter's bench for tonight

Handanovic, Stankovic, Berni, Sanchez, Moses, Ranocchia, Borja Valero, Eriksen, Agoumé, D'Ambrosio,  Biraghi, Bastoni
12:27 PMan hour ago

Both teams have stepped onto the pitch to begin their warm ups!

We're just 30 minutes away from the start of our match!
12:16 PMan hour ago

Gianluca Rocchi will be the referee in charge of conducting this match betwen Lazio and Inter.
12:09 PMan hour ago

Only Liverpool (43) are currently on a longer run without defeat than both Lazio (18) and Inter (16) across Europe’s top five leagues.
12:05 PMan hour ago

Inter: Starting XI

Padelli; Skriniar, de Vrij, Godín, Young, Candreva; Vecino, Brozovic, Barella; Lukaku, Martínez.

12:01 PMan hour ago

Lazio: Starting XI

Strakosha; Acerbi, Felipe, Radu; Jony, Luis Alberto, Leiva, Milinkovic, Marusic; Inmobile, Caicedo.

12:00 PMan hour ago

On the other hand, Inter will use their black-and-yellow kit in order to properly distinguish themselves from the home team tonight.

11:56 AM2 hours ago

Everything set in the home locker room for the start of the match.

Lazio will wear ther traditional sky blue uniform for this crucial encounter against Internazionale.

11:54 AM2 hours ago

With Juventus' 2-0 win over Brescia earlier today, the bianconeri are top of the table with 57 points

If Inter prevails tonight, they will re-gain the top.

A draw would leave Inter second and Lazio third, with a two-point lead for Juve.

A victory for Lazio would place them second and move the nerazzurri to the third position.

11:50 AM2 hours ago

LIVE Coverage Begins!

We're LIVE from Stadio Olimpico in Rome to bring you all the details of this huge match between Lazio and Inter!

We're an hour away from kick-off!
11:46 AM2 hours ago

Don't go anywhere!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lazio vs Inter match.

 

 

12:18 AM13 hours ago

Inter's One to Watch: Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian man currently has 17 goals in the season is one of Inter's most important players in offense.

His strength and finishing are huge assets for Interzionale. If the current leaders hope to continue in that position, he'll need to take advantage of any chances he gets during the game.


12:16 AM13 hours ago

Lazio's One to Watch: Ciro Inmobile

The Italian striker is the top goal-scorer of the current Serie A season with 25 goals.

If Lazio hopes to win tonight's match, Inmobile's performance will be crucial.

12:13 AM13 hours ago

Inter: Last Starting Lineup

Padelli; Skriniar, de Vrij, Godín, Young, Candreva; Vecino, Brozovic, Barella; Lukaku, Sánchez.
12:07 AM13 hours ago

Lazio: Last Starting Lineup

Strakosha; Acerbi, Felipe, Patric; Jony, Alberto, Parolo, Marusic, Leiva; Inmobile, Caicedo.
12:05 AM13 hours ago

How to watch Lazio vs Inter Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Rai Italia Nord America and ESPN+

If you want to directly stream it: Serie A Pass.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:03 AM13 hours ago

Lazio to confirm themselves as title contenders!

Lazio is having an amazing Serie A season lead by coach Simone Inzaghi. After 23 matches, they sit on the third place of the table with 53 points just one point behind both Inter and Juventus.

A win tonight over Inter today would put them into serious title contention as they could reach the top if the table if Juventus were to drop points.

12:01 AM13 hours ago

Inter wants to stay on top!

Inter currently sits top of the table of the Serie A with 54 points after 23 matches played.

Last week they defeated Milan in the Derby Della Madonnina to extend their winning streak to three straight games.

If they hope to win the title, today's match is one that they'll need to win.

11:55 PM14 hours ago

Kick-Off Time

The Lazio vs Internazionale match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45pm ET.

 

11:53 PM14 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Lazio vs Inter Milan! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

11:50 PM14 hours ago
