Lazio vs Inter: LIVE Stream and Updates (0-0)

37'
33'
29'
He now tries to shoot with his left, but the defense is well-positioned to deflect the ball to corner kick.
26'
The referee blows for an offensive foul and Lazio breathes!
24'
23'
21'
18'
He assists Lukaku who shoots with his left foot to the near post, but Strakosha is there to save!
15'
Candreva sends a low-cross that Radu barely clears before Martínez could finish it.
10'
8'
3'
0' | Kick Off!
We're a few seconds from the start of the match!
Match History
Meanwhile, Inter has achieved 70 wins over Lazio.
The teams have drawn 59 times.
#LazioInter 🦅— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) February 16, 2020
Scende in campo #LaPrimaSquadraDellaCapitale!!!! pic.twitter.com/V3LmGDXFLc
Lazio's bench for tonight's match
Inter's bench for tonight
We're just 30 minutes away from the start of our match!
Inter: Starting XI
Lazio: Starting XI
Lazio will wear ther traditional sky blue uniform for this crucial encounter against Internazionale.
#LazioInter 👕— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) February 16, 2020
Nello spogliatoio dei biancocelesti è già tutto pronto... pic.twitter.com/6Y4SSHZBUH
If Inter prevails tonight, they will re-gain the top.
A draw would leave Inter second and Lazio third, with a two-point lead for Juve.
A victory for Lazio would place them second and move the nerazzurri to the third position.
LIVE Coverage Begins!
We're an hour away from kick-off!
Don't go anywhere!
Inter's One to Watch: Romelu Lukaku
His strength and finishing are huge assets for Interzionale. If the current leaders hope to continue in that position, he'll need to take advantage of any chances he gets during the game.
Lazio's One to Watch: Ciro Inmobile
If Lazio hopes to win tonight's match, Inmobile's performance will be crucial.
Inter: Last Starting Lineup
Lazio: Last Starting Lineup
How to watch Lazio vs Inter Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Serie A Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Lazio to confirm themselves as title contenders!
A win tonight over Inter today would put them into serious title contention as they could reach the top if the table if Juventus were to drop points.
Inter wants to stay on top!
Last week they defeated Milan in the Derby Della Madonnina to extend their winning streak to three straight games.
If they hope to win the title, today's match is one that they'll need to win.
Kick-Off Time
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.