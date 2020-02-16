Lazio vs Inter: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't go anywhere!
Inter's One to Watch: Romelu Lukaku
His strength and finishing are huge assets for Interzionale. If the current leaders hope to continue in that position, he'll need to take advantage of any chances he gets during the game.
Lazio's One to Watch: Ciro Inmobile
If Lazio hopes to win tonight's match, Inmobile's performance will be crucial.
Inter: Last Starting Lineup
Lazio: Last Starting Lineup
How to watch Lazio vs Inter Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Serie A Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Lazio to confirm themselves as title contenders!
A win tonight over Inter today would put them into serious title contention as they could reach the top if the table if Juventus were to drop points.
Inter wants to stay on top!
Last week they defeated Milan in the Derby Della Madonnina to extend their winning streak to three straight games.
If they hope to win the title, today's match is one that they'll need to win.
Kick-Off Time
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.