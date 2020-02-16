Lazio vs Inter: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A 2020 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lazio vs Inter match.

 

 

12:18 AM7 minutes ago

Inter's One to Watch: Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian man currently has 17 goals in the season is one of Inter's most important players in offense.

His strength and finishing are huge assets for Interzionale. If the current leaders hope to continue in that position, he'll need to take advantage of any chances he gets during the game.


12:16 AM8 minutes ago

Lazio's One to Watch: Ciro Inmobile

The Italian striker is the top goal-scorer of the current Serie A season with 25 goals.

If Lazio hopes to win tonight's match, Inmobile's performance will be crucial.

12:13 AM11 minutes ago

Inter: Last Starting Lineup

Padelli; Skriniar, de Vrij, Godín, Young, Candreva; Vecino, Brozovic, Barella; Lukaku, Sánchez.
12:07 AM18 minutes ago

Lazio: Last Starting Lineup

Strakosha; Acerbi, Felipe, Patric; Jony, Alberto, Parolo, Marusic, Leiva; Inmobile, Caicedo.
12:05 AM19 minutes ago

How to watch Lazio vs Inter Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Rai Italia Nord America and ESPN+

If you want to directly stream it: Serie A Pass.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:03 AM21 minutes ago

Lazio to confirm themselves as title contenders!

Lazio is having an amazing Serie A season lead by coach Simone Inzaghi. After 23 matches, they sit on the third place of the table with 53 points just one point behind both Inter and Juventus.

A win tonight over Inter today would put them into serious title contention as they could reach the top if the table if Juventus were to drop points.

12:01 AM24 minutes ago

Inter wants to stay on top!

Inter currently sits top of the table of the Serie A with 54 points after 23 matches played.

Last week they defeated Milan in the Derby Della Madonnina to extend their winning streak to three straight games.

If they hope to win the title, today's match is one that they'll need to win.

11:55 PM29 minutes ago

Kick-Off Time

The Lazio vs Internazionale match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45pm ET.

 

11:53 PM31 minutes ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Lazio vs Inter Milan! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

11:50 PM35 minutes ago
