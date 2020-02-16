Necaxa vs Querétaro: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to Necaxa vs Querétaro Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Querétaro: Last LineUp |
G. Alcalá; E. López, J. Velázquez, J. Aguilar, F. Castillo; C. Aboagye, M. Ruíz, J. Perlaza, J. Gómez;J. Lucumí, A. Nahuelpan
Necaxa: Last LineUp |
Y. Gutiérrez; R. Sandoval, R. Noya, J. González, V. Alvarado; F. Arce, C. Baeza; D. Álvarez, M. Quiroga, J. Delgado, D. Chávez
Querétaro will go all out for victory
The feathered ones arrive at the sixth day injured, since in their last game disputed against America, the queretanos fell two goals to one, reason why, this day will look for to leave victorious of the Victoria Stadium
Necaxa seeks to add
The Rayos del Necaxa arrive at this encounter after falling against Juarez in the Olympic Benito Juarez two goals to one, for which they arrive injured to this game and will look for that the three points stay at home
Kick-off time |
The Necaxa vs Querétaro match will be played at the Victoria stadium, in Aguascalientes, Ags. The kick-off is scheduled at 05:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Necaxa vs Quéretaro!
My name is Lorena Solórzano and I'll be your host for this game.