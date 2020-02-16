Central Córdoba (SE) vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Superliga Argentina 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Andrada to return!
After a recovering from an injury, Estaban Andrada will be available to defend Boca's goal tonight.
Boca Juniors: Last Starting Lineup
Díaz, Buffarini, Izquierdoz, Fabra, López; Salvio, Campuzano, Fernández, Villa; Soldano, Tevez.
Central Córdoba: Last Starting Lineup
Rodríguez; Bay, Vera, Quilez, Manenti; Cristalo, Alzugaray, Meli, Vega; Herrera, Cure.
Huge crowds in the streets of Santiago del Estero as Boca made their arrival yesterday
First time in almost 50 years!
The arrival of Boca to Santiago del Estero has generated an enormous expectation, since they have not played in that province since 1971.
That duel for the National Tournament ended 1-1 draw with goals by Ramón Ponce for Boca and Manuel Rojas for Central Córdoba.
Central Córdoba must stay out the relegation zone
While the away team has championship dreams, the home team thinks about nothing but escaping relegation.
They currently sit 18th of the quotients table that determines the relegated teams in Argentine football, however, they can not afford to drop points as Banfield and Newell's can surpass them with a victory.
Can Central Córdoba score an upset?
Boca needs a win to stay in the title hunt
Boca Juniors currently sits second in the Superliga Argentina table with 36 points in 19 games, just three points below bitter rivals River Plate who will play earlier tonight against Banfield.
If the Xeneises hope to stay in the fight, a win tonight in Santiago del Estero will be crucial for them.
Kick-off Time
The Central Córdoba vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Terrera, in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:50pm ET.
