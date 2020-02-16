Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: LIVE Stream Online and Updates (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
24'
Hazard takes a corner kick and Araújo heads out of the area.
22'
Marcelo crosses and the defense intercepts.
Did you know?
This was Smolov's first goal at the Santiago Bernabéu. He had never scored a goal against Real Madrid as a visitor.
18'
Benzema Kicks in the small area and the ball hits the post.
16'
Casemiro kicks from a big distance and the ball goes near the goal!
13'
Marcelo crosses, Benzema tries to reach the ball and Blanco saves.
12'
Real Madrid continues to pressure Celta de Vigo in attack. The visiting team continues to retreat.
6' - GOOOOAAAAL!!
Smolov dominates the ball, runs and low-kicks into the goal!
3'
Very balanced game with Real Madrid valuing possession of the ball and going on the attack.
0' - Start!
The match has started!
Protocol!
The teams enter the field to comply with the protocols.
Already arrived!
Both teams have already arrived at the stadium and were welcomed by a large supporters around the stadium.
Celta de Vigo: Lineup
Rubén; Kevin, Aidoo, Araújo and Murillo; Olaza, Bradaric and Okay; Aspas, Smolov and Rafinha.
Real Madrid: Lineup
Courtois; Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Varane and Marcelo; Kroos, Valverde and Casemiro; Hazard, Bale and Benzema.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo match.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo Live TV and Stream?
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: BeIN Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fubo TV, BeIN Connect and Funatiz.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Celta de Vigo: Last Lineup
Blanco; Mallo, Murillo, Araújo and Olaza; Rafinha, Yokuslu and Beltrán; Aspas, Smolov and Méndez.
Real Madrid: Last Lineup
Courtouis; Mendy, Ramos, Varane and Carvajal; Modric, Casemiro and Valverde, Bale, Benzema and Isco.
Celta de Vigo: Team News
Celta de Vigo won their last match against Sevilla by 2 to 1. Now, they will have a difficult match against vice-leader Real Madrid.
Real Madrid: Team News
This week, Bale contracted a sprain on the little finger of his right hand and remains doubtful for this confrontation. Hazard, who has been injured since November, returns to activities and will be on the reserve bench available for Zidane.
Returning!
Celta de Vigo will be able to play with Kevin Vázquez, who was suspended and is available for this match.
Presentation!
Reinier, former Flamengo player, must be presented on Sunday (16) before the match. The soccer player will play on Real Madrid Team B.
Kick-off time
The Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 3pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 La Liga match: Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo!
My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.