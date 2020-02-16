Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: LIVE Stream Online and Updates (0-1)
Image: VAVEL

24'

Hazard takes a corner kick and Araújo heads out of the area.
1:28 PMa few seconds ago

22'

Marcelo crosses and the defense intercepts.
1:25 PM4 minutes ago

Did you know?

This was Smolov's first goal at the Santiago Bernabéu. He had never scored a goal against Real Madrid as a visitor.
1:23 PM6 minutes ago

18'

Benzema Kicks in the small area and the ball hits the post.
1:21 PM8 minutes ago

16'

Casemiro kicks from a big distance and the ball goes near the goal!
1:19 PM10 minutes ago

13'

Marcelo crosses, Benzema tries to reach the ball and Blanco saves.
1:17 PM12 minutes ago

12'

Real Madrid continues to pressure Celta de Vigo in attack. The visiting team continues to retreat.
1:16 PM12 minutes ago

6' - GOOOOAAAAL!!

Smolov dominates the ball, runs and low-kicks into the goal!
12:51 PM38 minutes ago

3'

Very balanced game with Real Madrid valuing possession of the ball and going on the attack.
12:44 PMan hour ago

0' - Start!

The match has started!
12:36 PMan hour ago

Protocol!

The teams enter the field to comply with the protocols.
12:35 PMan hour ago

Already arrived!

Both teams have already arrived at the stadium and were welcomed by a large supporters around the stadium.
12:16 PMan hour ago

Celta de Vigo: Lineup

Rubén; Kevin, Aidoo, Araújo and Murillo; Olaza, Bradaric and Okay; Aspas, Smolov and Rafinha.
12:13 PMan hour ago

Real Madrid: Lineup

Courtois; Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Varane and Marcelo; Kroos, Valverde and Casemiro; Hazard, Bale and Benzema.
12:07 PMan hour ago

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo match.
11:01 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo Live TV and Stream?

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: BeIN Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Fubo TV, BeIN Connect and Funatiz.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

11:00 AM2 hours ago

Celta de Vigo: Last Lineup

Blanco; Mallo, Murillo, Araújo and Olaza; Rafinha, Yokuslu and Beltrán; Aspas, Smolov and Méndez.
10:56 AM3 hours ago

Real Madrid: Last Lineup

Courtouis; Mendy, Ramos, Varane and Carvajal; Modric, Casemiro and Valverde, Bale, Benzema and Isco.
10:54 AM3 hours ago

Celta de Vigo: Team News

Celta de Vigo won their last match against Sevilla by 2 to 1. Now, they will have a difficult match against vice-leader Real Madrid.
10:47 AM3 hours ago

Real Madrid: Team News

This week, Bale contracted a sprain on the little finger of his right hand and remains doubtful for this confrontation. Hazard, who has been injured since November, returns to activities and will be on the reserve bench available for Zidane.
10:44 AM3 hours ago

Returning!

Celta de Vigo will be able to play with Kevin Vázquez, who was suspended and is available for this match. 
10:40 AM3 hours ago

Presentation!

Reinier, former Flamengo player, must be presented on Sunday (16) before the match. The soccer player will play on Real Madrid Team B.
10:38 AM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 3pm ET.
10:35 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 La Liga match: Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo! 

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

10:14 AM3 hours ago
