Xolos Femenil vs Chivas Femenil: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil 2020 (0-0)

How to watch Xolos Femenil vs Chivas Femenil Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Play.
Chivas Key Player
Yashira Barrientos, Chivas front. He has found Guadalajara's most dangerous attacker and is responding with goals. This season, he has won back the starting spot with Ramon Villa Zevallos and has been present so far with three goals. For Chivas to claim victory again, Yashira must be on target.
Xolos Key Player
Renae Cuellar, Xolos striker. After participating in the pre-Olympic with Mexico, Tijuana's most important player is back. She will be looking for the "9" shirt to continue her important goal streak, so Xolos can return to the path of victory.
Chivas last lineup
B. Félix; J. Rodríguez, M. García, P. Padilla, A. Sánchez; D. Godínez, I. Gutiérrez, V. Acevedo; R. Soto, G. Velázquez, Y. Barrientos.
Xolos last lineup
G. Olvera; B. Hernández, L. Zapata, E. Fernández, Y. Toraya; A. Camargo, V. Oviedo, I. Fonseca; I. Martínez, E. Verdugo, L. Cuevas.
The refereeing quartet
José González will be the central referee. As assistants Jessica Morales and Javier Ramos. Iván Salazar is appointed as fourth official.
Chivas, you must win again
It is already two days in a row that the Rojiblancas cannot taste what is a triumph. Last day also played outside Guadalajara and tied at a goal against Santos Laguna. Now with the return of Janelly Farias and possible debut of Maria Sanchez, Chivas will seek to win in their first match in history at the Caliente Stadium.
Xolos, wants to return to the liguilla stands
It has been a complicated start to the tournament for the Tijuana team due to the absences of the Mexican team that has had with Cuellar and Orejel. Now that they are back, the border team is charged with getting back to positive results. They came from a two-goal draw against Atlas, but still, Xolos is far down in the overall standings.
Kick-off time: 10:00pm ET
The Xolos Femenil vs Chivas Femenil match will be played at the Caliente Stadium, in Tijuana, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.