Monarcas Morelia vs Xolos Tijuana: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monarcas Morelia vs Xolos Tijuana match at Morelos Stadium.
How to watch Monarcas Morelia vs Xolos Tijuana Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Xolos de Tijuana Key Player
Erick Torres, Xolos striker. The MX Cup competition has been the great showcase where the 'Cube' has responded. The team has thrown itself on the shoulder and be the answer in the attack of Tijuana. Given the few options Torres has, he will have to be effective and be able to extend Xolos' advantage.
Monarcas Morelia Key Player
Cesar Huerta, Monarcas Morelia forward. The young striker who arrived for this tournament has been an important part of the MX Cup game. He is not the traditional center forward, the one trained in Chivas has enough mobility and causes that Pablo Guede has already used him in different positions. Against Tijuana, Huerta should be very effective in front of goal in the options he has.
Xolos Tijuana last lineup
Higuera; Silva, González, Colula, Rivera; Castro, Cruz, Lainez, Gamíz; Torres y Falletti.
Monarcas Morelia last lineup
Sosa; Medina, Vegas, Vargas, Ortíz; Jara, Achillier, Osuna, Mendoza, Rocha; Huerta.
The refereeing quartet
Jorge Isaac Rojas will be the central referee for the match. Enrique Bustos and Cesar Cerritos are designated as assistants. The fourth official will be Brian Gonzalez.
Xolos, go with determination away from home
A characteristic of Tijuana's more recent years is its weakness when playing outside of its Mictlan synthetic court. They will have to be calm when they visit Estadio Morelos and be able to manage the two-goal advantage they have. Another point in favor of the 'Perros Aztecas' team is that they already know this court, because last Friday in the MX League they tied at one goal.
Monarcas, in search of a new comeback
The Morelia team has a new and complicated mission in the MX Cup. For the second consecutive series they will have to overcome a two-goal deficit. Monarcas visited Tijuana last week and brought with them a new defeat in which the local team will have to respond.
Kick-off time: 8pm ET.
The Monarcas Morelia vs Xolos Tijuana match will be played at the Morelos Stadium , in Morelia, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa MX match: Monarcas Morelia vs Xolos Tijuana !
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.