Portmore United vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League 2020 

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN play
The Portmore United vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the stadium Ferdie Neita Sports Complex, in Jamaica. The kick-off is scheduled at 8pm ET.
⚽️Octavos de Final IDA | @TheChampions— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzulCD) February 17, 2020
🆚@PortmoreUtdFc
🏟Jamaica National Stadium
📆 Martes, 18 de febrero.
🕓18:00 hrs (HC) 19:00 hrs (HL) #UnaFormaDeVida pic.twitter.com/0yBKjJOcsV
¡Azules!
Esta es la lista de los jugadores que viajarán a Jamaica 🇯🇲 para disputar el encuentro de los Octavos de Final en @TheChampions. #UnaFormaDeVida pic.twitter.com/NvsbkiaCTN— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzulCD) February 17, 2020
Cruz Azul has most of its players in its squad. José de Jesús Corona, Adrián Aldrete, Elías Hernández and Misael Domínguez did not travel
My name is Johan Corona and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.