Portmore United vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League 2020 

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Portmore United vs Cruz Azul match.
8:42 AM40 minutes ago

8:19 PM13 hours ago

All set for the start of the match

The Portmore United vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the stadium Ferdie Neita Sports Complex, in Jamaica. The kick-off is scheduled at 8pm ET.



8:19 PM13 hours ago

8:17 PM13 hours ago

Cruz Azul has most of its players in its squad. José de Jesús Corona, Adrián Aldrete, Elías Hernández and Misael Domínguez did not travel

.

8:16 PM13 hours ago

Cruz Azul is ranked number 6 in the overall Clausura 2020 table with 10 points. In their most recent match they beat Chivas 2-1.
8:16 PM13 hours ago

Cruz Azul: Last Lineup

Corona; Aldrete, Domínguez, Aguilar, Escobar; Romo, Baca, Hernández, Alvarado, Rodríguez, Giménez.

8:16 PM13 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League match: Pormore United vs Cruz Azul! 

My name is Johan Corona and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.


8:16 PM13 hours ago
