Toluca vs Pachuca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Pachucamatch.
Pachuca: Last LineUp |
O. Ustari; D. Maldonado, R. López, K. Álvarez, E. Orona; E. Aguirre, J. Hernández, L. Chávez; J. Iturbe, F. Jara, J. Gómez.
Toluca: Last LineUp |
L. García; O. Tobio, D. Rosales, R. Ruíz, G. Sauro, R. Salinas; D. Rigonato, F. Mancuello; M. Estrada, G. León, J. Gamboa.
No advantage
It should be noted that in the quarterfinals of Ida the score was without advantage for any team, as they were two goals to two, so tonight will be defined everything
Pachuca in the same situation
Pezzolano's men have not had a good start either and with three losses they are in eleventh position, so they will be looking to beat Toluca
The Scarlets are looking to win
Toluca failed to take off in the 2020 Clausura, so they will go all out against Pachuca tonight to set up a semi-final for the MX Cup
The Toluca vs Pachuca match will be played at the Nemesio Diez stadium , in Toluca, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
