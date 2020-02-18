Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Borussia Dortmund vs PSG match.
PSG: Expected XI
Keylor Navas, Meunier, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Verrati, Marquinhos, Di María, Neymar, Mbappé & Icardi.
Dortmund: Expected XI
Burki, Akanji, Hummels, Zagadou, Hakimi, Witsel, Emre Can, Guerreiro, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland & Thorgan Hazard.
PSG's Most Important Men
Keylor Navas, PSG's goalkeeper, only conceded two goals throughout the course of the group stage. In addition, they are the third team with the most goals, 17. Only Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane accumulate more goals than Icardi and Mbappé, who have five under their belt.
Dortmund's Most Important Men!
Achraf Hakimi has been the team's top scorer in the group stage with four goals. Julian Brandt and Jadon Sancho are also on the list of scorers, with two goals each.
Newly signed striker Halaand is also one of BVB's strongest assets up top!
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Univision
If you want to directly stream it: Univision NOW.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
PSG's Group Stage
PSG established itself as the leader, ahead of Real Madrid, of group A with 16 points. Five victories and a draw against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernábeu placed the team led by Thomas Tuchel in the knockout stages of the Champions League.
BVB's road to the Round of 16
The German team finished the group stage in the 2nd position of group F which also featured F.C. Barcelona, Inter Milan and Slavia Praga. They were succsesful in doing so by gaining 10 points and besting Inter by three units.
Kick-off time
The Borussia Dortmund vs PSG match will be played at the Signul Iduna Park , in Dortmund, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 UEFA Champions League match: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG!
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.