Comunicaciones vs Club América: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League 2020

Comunicaciones vs Club América: CONCACAF Champions League 2020
Photo: VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Comunicaciones vs América match.
How to watch Comunicaciones vs América Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

America Key Player

Leo Suarez, midfielder for America. A chance to shine comes for one of this season's reinforcements for America. The midfielder still can't make a difference in the games he's had in the MX League, but against the Guatemalan team he must take advantage of the opportunity to take his best shot.
Comunicaciones Key Player

José Calderón, Comunicaciones Goalkeeper. The Panamanian goalkeeper is one of the most experienced and must give his teammates the courage to do it. He must have a dream night where he doesn't make mistakes and makes several saves, to keep his team alive in the play-offs.
América last lineup

Ochoa; Fuentes, Aguilera, Valdez, Aguilar; Sánchez, González, Córdova, Ibärguen, Suárez; Viñas.
Comunicaciones last lineup

Calderón; Mejía, Díaz, Castrillo, Thompson, Lezcano, Santis, Daly, Gordillo, Galindo, Miranda.
America, for a new cup

After a year's absence, America has returned to the CONCACAF competition. They are on a mission to add another title and represent Mexico once again at the Club World Cup. For this match, the Eagles have just won 2-0 against Atlas. Their goal in Guatemala will be to make it to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Comunicaciones, to give the bell

The Guatemalan team had to dance with the ugliest team in the draw and face the most winning team in CONCACAF. In the local league, they beat Deportivo Mixco at home by the slightest of margins. For Wednesday's match, they will be looking to have a solid approach in order to arrive with the hope of qualifying for the second leg.
Kick - Off time: 22pm ET

The Comunicaciones vs Club América match will be played at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium, in Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League match: Comunicaciones vs Club América!

My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

