FC Motagua vs Atlanta United FC: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 CONCACAF Champions League
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Motagua vs Atlanta United FC.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Motagua vs Atlanta United FC: Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Soccer Plus, TUDNextra1, TSN.ca

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN app and FS1 App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:05 PM2 hours ago

Atlanta United FC: projected lineup

Guzan; Walkes, Mesa, Larentowicz, Escobar; Lennon, Remedi, Hyndman, Barco; Josef Martinez and Pity.
2:04 PM2 hours ago

New Atlanta United FC signings Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto and Manuel Castro have yet to secure work permit visas, so they will not be registered for the fixture.
2:02 PM2 hours ago

Not a good preseason for Atlanta

The start of the MLS season looks far away. It's 48 days away from the start and the preseason hasn't gone well for Atlanta. Coach Frank Deboer's team won't have five players for this game: three through injury and two through immigration status.
2:01 PM2 hours ago

From this round onwards, each brace will consist of two matches where home and away matches will be played.
1:58 PM3 hours ago

The round of 16 of the CONCAF Champions League begins tonight. Out of 16 teams, only one will remain as CONCACAF champions and get their ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup.
1:57 PM3 hours ago

The Motagua vs Atlanta United FC match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The kick-off is scheduled at 10pm ET.
1:55 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League match: Motagua vs Atlanta United FC!

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

1:53 PM3 hours ago
VAVEL Logo