FC Motagua vs Atlanta United FC: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 CONCACAF Champions League

How to watch Motagua vs Atlanta United FC: Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Soccer Plus, TUDNextra1, TSN.ca
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN app and FS1 App.
If you want to watch in on internet
Atlanta United FC: projected lineup
Guzan; Walkes, Mesa, Larentowicz, Escobar; Lennon, Remedi, Hyndman, Barco; Josef Martinez and Pity.
New Atlanta United FC signings Jake Mulraney, Matheus Rossetto and Manuel Castro have yet to secure work permit visas, so they will not be registered for the fixture.
Not a good preseason for Atlanta
The start of the MLS season looks far away. It's 48 days away from the start and the preseason hasn't gone well for Atlanta. Coach Frank Deboer's team won't have five players for this game: three through injury and two through immigration status.
From this round onwards, each brace will consist of two matches where home and away matches will be played.
The round of 16 of the CONCAF Champions League begins tonight. Out of 16 teams, only one will remain as CONCACAF champions and get their ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup.
The Motagua vs Atlanta United FC match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The kick-off is scheduled at 10pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League match: Motagua vs Atlanta United FC!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.