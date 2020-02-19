Alianza vs Tigres UANL: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Concacaf Champions League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Alianza vs Tigres Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
On the other hand, Tigres arrives after falling two goals to one against Santos, it should be noted that the northerners have only won twice in the current MX League competition
Alianza comes into this game after a 0-0 draw against Once Deportivo, so this match will be of great importance for the team and its fans
Tigres: Last LineUp |
N. Guzmán; C. Salcedo, J. Torres Nilo, J. Sierra; G. Pizarro, L. Rodríguez, J. Dueñas; A. Gignac, E. Valencia, L. Quiñones, R. Fulgencio
Alianza: Last LineUp |
R. García; M. Jacobo, I. Landaverde, J. Jiménez, R. Clavel; M. Monterroza, O. Rodríguez, J. Portillo, J. Varela, F. Ponce; O. Blanco
Tigres to give their all for the competition
The northerners are known for not giving the necessary importance to certain competitions, so this afternoon it is expected that those led by Ferretti go with everything for this the Concachampions, and more after the start so insipid that have had
Alianza seeks to transcend
The ones of El Salvador will be looking to beat Tigres tonight as they seek to transcend football and make themselves better known
Kick-off Time
The Alianza vs Tigres match will be played at the Cuscatlán stadium, in San Salvador, El Salvador. The kick-off is scheduled at 07:00pm ET.
