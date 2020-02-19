Rayados Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Rayados vs Santos Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Rayados: Last Lineup
Santos: Last Lineup
Santos Laguna: Team news
Rayados de Monterrey: Team news
Looking to be more regular
On the previous date, he took advantage of his home status to beat Tigres 2-1 with a double by Eduardo Aguirre.
Bad start
Last Saturday, with a goal by Rogelio Funes Mori, they managed to rescue the draw at home by drawing 1-1 against FC Juárez.