Rayados Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rayados vs Santos match.

How to watch Rayados vs Santos Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN and ESPN.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Rayados: Last Lineup

L. Cárdenas; E. Gutiérrez, J. Basanta (C), N. Sánchez, D. Parra; A. González, C. Kranevitter, J. González; M. Meza, V. Janssen y A. Loba.
Santos: Last Lineup

C. Acevedo; G. Arteaga, F. Torres, H. Rodríguez (C), J. Díaz; C. Orrantia, A. Cervantes, D. Valdés, A. Lozano; R. Rivero y E. Aguirre.
Santos Laguna: Team news

For his part, the goalkeeper of the 'Guerreros', Carlos Acevedo, made clear what the objective is for this game
Rayados de Monterrey: Team news

In view of this meeting, Jose Maria Basanta, one of the references of Monterrey, expressed his desire to advance to the semi-finals
Looking to be more regular

Meanwhile, Santos is in ninth position after picking up eight units.

On the previous date, he took advantage of his home status to beat Tigres 2-1 with a double by Eduardo Aguirre.

Bad start

On the other hand, in the Liga MX, Rayados has made a lousy start. He's in last position with only three points out of a possible 18. 

Last Saturday, with a goal by Rogelio Funes Mori, they managed to rescue the draw at home by drawing 1-1 against FC Juárez.

Kick-off time

The Rayados Monterrey vs Santos Laguna match will be played at the Estadio BBVA, in Nuevo León, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa MX match: Rayados Monterrey vs Santos Laguna!

My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
