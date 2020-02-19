FC Juárez vs Dorados Sinaloa: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juárez vs Dorados match.
How to watch FC Juárez vs Dorados Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN and ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN and ESPN App.
Dorados: last Lineup
L. López; J. Chávez (C), A. Molina, O. De la Cruz, C. González, C. Villanueva, D. González, J. Lugo, H. González, G. Zanatta y S. López.
FC Juárez: last Lineup
E. Palos; E. Castro, E. Borelli (C), M. Olivera, G. Sandoval, E. Brambila, M. Viniegra, F. Nevarez, L. Carrijo, B. Rubio y R. Alderete.
Dorados: team news
De esta forma, Dorados trabajó de cara al cotejo de esta noche
FC Juárez: team news
That's how FC Juarez prepared for tonight's match at their home.
In search of improvement
Meanwhile, on the MX Ascent, Dorados has not had the desired start. After four games, he is now in the second-to-last place with only two points.
On the previous date, he drew at home against Cimarrones de Sonora.
To follow the same path
On the other hand, in the MX League, FC Juarez has been a pleasant surprise after six rounds. It is in the fifth position with 11 units.
Last Saturday, as visitors, they drew 1-1 against Rayados of Monterrey.
Kick-off time
The FC Juárez vs Dorados de Sinaloa match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, Chihuahua, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:10pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa MX match: FC Juárez vs Dorados de Sinaloa!
My name Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.