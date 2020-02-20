Olimpia vs Seattle Sounders: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Champions League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Olimpia vs Seattle Sounders Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports 2.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Olimpia had intense training sessions during the week to prepare for their debut in the CONCACAF Champions League.
The Sounders players spent some time on the pitch of Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano to get used to the ball's movement on it.
Tonight's officiating team
The referee of this Olimpia vs Sounders match will be Juan Calderón.
Octavio Jara & Geovany García will be the assistant referees.
Benjamín Pineda will serve as the fourth official.
Seattle Sounders will be making their sixth appearance in this tournament.
Their best result came in the 2012 edition when they reached the semifinals. It was Santos Laguna who eliminated them with a 2-1 aggregate score.
This year’s edition marks the 11th time that Olimpia will compete in the CONCACAF Champions League. That number is the most for any club in the zone.
The Sounders' road to this Champions League
The Seattle Sounders qualified to this tournament as the US Soccer Federation grants a berth to the Round of 16 to the MLS Cup winners.
They won the title in an exciting final against Toronto at Century Link Field with a 3-1 scoreline.
How did Olimpia qualify for the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League?
The Honduran side qualified to this 2020 edition of the CONCACAF Champions League after reaching the semifinals of the 2019 CONCACAF League.
They lost that semifinal to the team that would go on to win the title, Saprissa from Costa Rica.
The Olimpia vs Seattle Sounders match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
