Xolos Tijuana vs Chivas de Guadalajara: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)

How to watch Xolos de Tijuana vs Chivas de Guadalajara
Key player Chivas
Despite the bad image left by the Guadalajara strikers, Alexis Vega has shown that he has the ability to be one of the best forwards in the league.
The 22-year-old has scored two goals in this tournament. We'll see if he iss capable of repeating this week against Tijuana, as he was the one who scored his team's only goal against Cruz Azul in Round 6.
Key player Tijuana
Camilo Sanvezzo is one of the most important men in Xolos' offensive scheme.
The Brazilian has scored two goals this season and, if they neglect him, Chivas could have a hard time with this striker.
They need more from Bolaños
Miler Bolaños is one of the favorite players of coach Gustavo Quinteros. In fact, the Ecuadorian has played every minute with Tijuana in this tournament.
However, the striker has not been able to regain the form he had in the Clausura 2019, where he scored seven goals. This season, Bolaños has not been able to score in any of his six games.
Is Luis Fernando Tena's job in danger?
Due to the poor results achieved by Chivas, there has been much talk about the possible dismissal of their coach, Luis Fernando Tena.
If Chivas are defeated by Tijuana on Friday, it is likely that the club's top officials will run out of patience with him.
In Guadalajara, they want committed players
This weekend, a video circulated of Chivas' left back, Cristian Calderón, partying in the early hours of the morning before a training session.
Although 'Chicote' made the trip to Tijuana, his team's directors sanctioned him financially. They also told him that the club needs its players to be 100% committed to sports results.
The privilege of playing home
Despite the fact that the start of the season has not been as expected, the Tijuana team is one of the best home teams in the league as, playing at Caliente Stadium, it records one win, two draws and no losses.
Los Xolos are looking to extend that streak this Friday when they face Chivas de Guadalajara.
Guadalajara needs its investment to count
During the preseason, Chivas caused a lot of expectation because of the quality of players that joined the team.
However, players such as José Juan Macías, Uriel Atuna, Cristian Calderón and José Juan Vázquez have been left to do their duty with the red-and-white fans.
Duel at the bottom of the standing
In this match, both Xolos and Chivas want to correct the bad image they have given in this first part of the tournament.
Both teams have a total of 6 points, which has Guadalajara as the 13th team in the league, while Tijuana is in the 14th position.
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Xolos de Tijuana vs Chivas de Guadalajara, corresponding to round 7 of Liga MX. The game will take place at the Caliente Stadium at 10:10 pm ET.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Xolos de Tijuana vs Chivas de Guadalajara match.