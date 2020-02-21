Atlas vs Pachuca: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Atlas vs Pachuca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TV Azteca
If you want to directly stream it: TV Azteca
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
LAST LINEUP; ATLAS
Vargas; Abella, Conti, Govea, Nervo, Cardona; Zaldivar, Márquez, Acosta; Correa y Jeraldino.
LAST LINEUP; PACHUCA
Ustari; Tapias, López, Cabral, Murillo; Sambueza, Aguirre, Hernández, Chávez; Dávila, Kazim Richards.
REFEREE!
Central Atlas vs Pachuca referee; will be Diego Montaño assisted by Enrique Acosta and Jimmy Acosta of lines and fourth official will be Mario Vargas.
GO BACK TO HIS HOUSE!
Oscar Ustari will return to the Jalisco Stadium where for many he was an idol and for others a failure in his time with the Atlas Reds left his mark. His level, experience, leadership and charisma were part of the Guadalajara institution. Yes, he will always be remembered for his constant injuries, but he will also be remembered for his saves.
THEY'RE PISSED OFF!
The protests were not long in coming due to the lack of results in Atlas and fans of the Red-and-Black went and complained to the facilities where the elements of the first team train.
STREET OF BITTERNESS!
For Atlas' team, the points they are letting go could take their toll in the last dates of the tournament. In the last participation of the Jalisco team, they were defeated by America at the Azteca Stadium, while at home they lost against Monarcas.
I WANT TO KEEP WINNING!
The "Bella Airosa" are going for the second victory in a row, after the previous day they won by the slightest difference to the team from Puebla in the Hidalgo, while in the last exit they were defeated 3-1.
Dueling at the bottom as the visitors look for a win that could have them in the running for a group spot, the locals will be looking to break out of the 15th position in which they find themselves.
Atlas' team vs. Pachuca will play this match at the Jalisco Stadium's field, located in the capital city of San Luis Potosi, which has a capacity for more than 50 thousand people. The time of the dispute will be at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX Time)
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Atlas vs Pachuca
My name is Claudio Amelco and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
