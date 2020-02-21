Puebla vs Toluca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Puebla vs Toluca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TV Azteca.
If you want to directly stream it: TV Azteca App.
Toluca: Last LineUp |
A. Talavera; A. Mora, J. Maidana, A. Chala, L. Hernández; J. Güémez, F. Pardo, L. Fernández, K. Escamilla; E. Gigliotti, A. Canelo.
Puebla: Last LineUp |
N. Vikonis; D. Arreola, M. Perg; A. Chumacero, J. Salas, P. González, O. Martínez, J. Zavala; A. Zaldívar, C. Tabó, O. Fernández.
On the last day, Toluca lost 3-2 to Pumas at Nemesio Diez, in a match where they started winning from the first seconds, the Auriazules managed to turn the score around and ended up losing at home.
Puebla: Team News
Puebla arrive after losing to Pachuca by the minimum, for which tonight, they will look for the three points that make breathe a little to their technical director.
Toluca and 'Chepo' seek to do harm
The Red Devils only have six points, the result of three draws and only one win, so tonight they will seek to win in Puebla.
La Franja seeks its second victory
Reynoso's side have not had a good start to the tournament, despite putting together a good team, but have only managed one win, one draw and four losses, so they will be looking to beat the Scarlets tonight.
Kick-off Time |
The Puebla vs Toluca match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc stadium, in Puebla, Puebla. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
