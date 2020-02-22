Barcelona vs Eibar: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 La Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Barcelona vs Eibar match.
How to watch Barcelona vs Eibar Live TV and Stream?
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: BeIN Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fanatiz and BeIN Sports Connect.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Eibar: Last Lineup
Dmitrovic; Arbilla, Burgos, Bigas and Ángel; Diop, Cristóforo, León, Expósito and Orellana; Enrich.
Barcelona: Last Lineup
Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti and Alba; De Jong, Busquets and Arthur; Messi, Griezmann and Fati.
Eibar: Team news
Most likely Jose Luis Mendilibar should cast Gonzalo Escalante to help Edu Exposito and Pape Diop.
Barcelona: Team news
Barcelona will not spare their players for the next Champions League game. Rakitic, Vidal and Arthur will be the likely midfielders.
Great challenge
In 16th place in La Liga, Eibar has the great challenge of beating Barcelona to escape the relegation zone. Currently, Barcelona is in 2nd place.
Xavi's wishes
Wanted by Barcelona, Xavi could return to the club. According to "Cadena SER", Xavi requires the hiring of Puyol, his brother and 6 other people to accept the proposal.
Kick-off time
The Barcelona vs Eibar match will be played at the Camp Nou, in Barcelona, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 10pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 La Liga match: Barcelona vs Eibar!
My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.