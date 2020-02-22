Cruz Azul vs Tigres: LIVE Stream and Updates (0-0)
2'

Strong clash between Giménez and Guzmán, where the Tigers' goalkeeper lies on the pitch
6:08 PMa minute ago

1'

Shot by Giménez that cuts off Nahuel Guzmán
6:06 PM3 minutes ago

0'

The match begins at the Azteca Stadium
6:05 PM3 minutes ago

The Mexican national anthem is sung, because in two days the day of the flag is commemorated
6:01 PM8 minutes ago

Teams take to the field in the Liga MX protocol
5:57 PM11 minutes ago

At the moment, Siboldi and Ferretti are greeting each other in the pews
5:57 PM12 minutes ago

Cruz Azul begins its journey without the central Pablo Aguilar. Escobar and Romo are the central defenders for this duel
5:43 PM25 minutes ago

XI Tigres

Guzmán; Salcedo, Meza, Dueñas, Rodríguez; Pizarro, Quiñones, Carioca, Aquino, Gignac, Valencia
5:36 PM33 minutes ago

XI Cruz Azul

Corona; Domínguez, Romo, Escobar, Aldrete; Hernández, Baca, Yotún, Alvarado; Giménez, Rodríguez
5:33 PM36 minutes ago

Here you will find the initial paintings of both Cruz Azul and Tigres
5:30 PM38 minutes ago

Tigers have left a lot to be desired in their footballing activities, especially as visitors
5:19 PMan hour ago

In spite of the criticism he has received, Jesus Corona has helped too much for the good walk of the Cruz Azul
5:06 PMan hour ago

Tigres have not been able to win as a visitor and not only that, but they have not even been able to get any units
5:04 PMan hour ago

Both teams have been participating in the Concachampions League since midweek.

Cruz Azul beat Jamaica's Portmore United 2-1, but Tigres fell 2-1 to El Salvador's Alianza

5:03 PMan hour ago

In the last few years, Cruz Azul vs Tigres always ends up being an eye-catching match. Therefore, do not miss the minute by minute of the game that will take place from the Azteca Stadium
5:02 PMan hour ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Tigres match.
5:42 PMa day ago

Latest games

The balance is even in the last five games in the Azteca with two wins per side and a draw
5:41 PMa day ago

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:41 PMa day ago

Key player Tigres

In spite of everything, Gignac remains the reliable man to attack the university students
5:41 PMa day ago

Key player Cruz Azul

Jonathan Rodriguez is on fire and has been the team's goal leader, something he will be looking to revive this Saturday
5:41 PMa day ago

Last lineup of Tigres

Guzmán, Dueñas, Torres, Salcedo, Rodríguez, Pizarro, Sierra, Quiñones, Fulgencio, Gignac, Valencia.
5:40 PMa day ago

Last lineup of Cruz Azul

Corona; Aldrete, Domínguez, Escobar, Aguilar, Hernández, Baca, Romo, Alvarado, Giménez, Rodríguez.
5:40 PMa day ago

The refereeing quartet

The central whistle of this Cruz Azul vs. Tigers will be Eduardo Galvan Basulto; Mario Lopez, first line; Juan Salinas, second line; Adalid Maganda, fourth assistant.
5:40 PMa day ago

Last result: Tigres

The felinos couldn't and fell 2-1 to Santos last Sunday

5:40 PMa day ago

Last result: Cruz Azul

The capital team comes from defeating Chivas 2-1 in their visit

5:39 PMa day ago

Recovering trust

The Tigres have been bad and bad, and will be looking to score their first points outside of their home stadium
5:39 PMa day ago

Keep up the good work

The Máquina league three consecutive victories in any competition, including a midweek victory in the Concachampions
5:39 PMa day ago

Kick-off time

The Cruz Azul vs Tigres match will be played at the stadium Azteca, in México City, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
5:38 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Cruz Azul vs Tigres!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
5:38 PMa day ago
