Cruz Azul vs Tigres: LIVE Stream and Updates (0-0)

60 LIVE
2'
Strong clash between Giménez and Guzmán, where the Tigers' goalkeeper lies on the pitch
1'
Shot by Giménez that cuts off Nahuel Guzmán
0'
The match begins at the Azteca Stadium
The Mexican national anthem is sung, because in two days the day of the flag is commemorated
Teams take to the field in the Liga MX protocol
At the moment, Siboldi and Ferretti are greeting each other in the pews
Cruz Azul begins its journey without the central Pablo Aguilar. Escobar and Romo are the central defenders for this duel
XI Tigres
Guzmán; Salcedo, Meza, Dueñas, Rodríguez; Pizarro, Quiñones, Carioca, Aquino, Gignac, Valencia
XI Cruz Azul
Corona; Domínguez, Romo, Escobar, Aldrete; Hernández, Baca, Yotún, Alvarado; Giménez, Rodríguez
Here you will find the initial paintings of both Cruz Azul and Tigres
Tigers have left a lot to be desired in their footballing activities, especially as visitors
In spite of the criticism he has received, Jesus Corona has helped too much for the good walk of the Cruz Azul
Jesús Corona - @CruzAzulCD
Tigres have not been able to win as a visitor and not only that, but they have not even been able to get any units
Both teams have been participating in the Concachampions League since midweek.
Cruz Azul beat Jamaica's Portmore United 2-1, but Tigres fell 2-1 to El Salvador's Alianza
In the last few years, Cruz Azul vs Tigres always ends up being an eye-catching match. Therefore, do not miss the minute by minute of the game that will take place from the Azteca Stadium
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Tigres match.
Latest games
The balance is even in the last five games in the Azteca with two wins per side and a draw
Key player Tigres
In spite of everything, Gignac remains the reliable man to attack the university students
Key player Cruz Azul
Jonathan Rodriguez is on fire and has been the team's goal leader, something he will be looking to revive this Saturday
Last lineup of Tigres
Guzmán, Dueñas, Torres, Salcedo, Rodríguez, Pizarro, Sierra, Quiñones, Fulgencio, Gignac, Valencia.
Last lineup of Cruz Azul
Corona; Aldrete, Domínguez, Escobar, Aguilar, Hernández, Baca, Romo, Alvarado, Giménez, Rodríguez.
The refereeing quartet
The central whistle of this Cruz Azul vs. Tigers will be Eduardo Galvan Basulto; Mario Lopez, first line; Juan Salinas, second line; Adalid Maganda, fourth assistant.
Last result: Tigres
The felinos couldn't and fell 2-1 to Santos last Sunday
Last result: Cruz Azul
The capital team comes from defeating Chivas 2-1 in their visit
Recovering trust
The Tigres have been bad and bad, and will be looking to score their first points outside of their home stadium
Keep up the good work
The Máquina league three consecutive victories in any competition, including a midweek victory in the Concachampions
Kick-off time
The Cruz Azul vs Tigres match will be played at the stadium Azteca, in México City, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
