Cruz Azul vs Tigres: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Latest games
The balance is even in the last five games in the Azteca with two wins per side and a draw
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet
Key player Tigres
In spite of everything, Gignac remains the reliable man to attack the university students
Key player Cruz Azul
Jonathan Rodriguez is on fire and has been the team's goal leader, something he will be looking to revive this Saturday
Last lineup of Tigres
Guzmán, Dueñas, Torres, Salcedo, Rodríguez, Pizarro, Sierra, Quiñones, Fulgencio, Gignac, Valencia.
Last lineup of Cruz Azul
Corona; Aldrete, Domínguez, Escobar, Aguilar, Hernández, Baca, Romo, Alvarado, Giménez, Rodríguez.
The refereeing quartet
The central whistle of this Cruz Azul vs. Tigers will be Eduardo Galvan Basulto; Mario Lopez, first line; Juan Salinas, second line; Adalid Maganda, fourth assistant.
Last result: Tigres
The felinos couldn't and fell 2-1 to Santos last Sunday
Last result: Cruz Azul
The capital team comes from defeating Chivas 2-1 in their visit
Recovering trust
The Tigres have been bad and bad, and will be looking to score their first points outside of their home stadium
Keep up the good work
The Máquina league three consecutive victories in any competition, including a midweek victory in the Concachampions
Kick-off time
The Cruz Azul vs Tigres match will be played at the stadium Azteca, in México City, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Cruz Azul vs Tigres!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.