Cruz Azul vs Tigres: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)
 Image: VAVEL

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Tigres match.
Latest games

The balance is even in the last five games in the Azteca with two wins per side and a draw
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Tigres Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Key player Tigres

In spite of everything, Gignac remains the reliable man to attack the university students
Key player Cruz Azul

Jonathan Rodriguez is on fire and has been the team's goal leader, something he will be looking to revive this Saturday
Last lineup of Tigres

Guzmán, Dueñas, Torres, Salcedo, Rodríguez, Pizarro, Sierra, Quiñones, Fulgencio, Gignac, Valencia.
Last lineup of Cruz Azul

Corona; Aldrete, Domínguez, Escobar, Aguilar, Hernández, Baca, Romo, Alvarado, Giménez, Rodríguez.
The refereeing quartet

The central whistle of this Cruz Azul vs. Tigers will be Eduardo Galvan Basulto; Mario Lopez, first line; Juan Salinas, second line; Adalid Maganda, fourth assistant.
Last result: Tigres

The felinos couldn't and fell 2-1 to Santos last Sunday

Last result: Cruz Azul

The capital team comes from defeating Chivas 2-1 in their visit

Recovering trust

The Tigres have been bad and bad, and will be looking to score their first points outside of their home stadium
Keep up the good work

The Máquina league three consecutive victories in any competition, including a midweek victory in the Concachampions
Kick-off time

The Cruz Azul vs Tigres match will be played at the stadium Azteca, in México City, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Cruz Azul vs Tigres!

My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
