Leon vs Necaxa: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)
(Edition:  VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Don't move from here!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leon vs Necaxa match.
12:00 AM9 hours ago

How to watch Leon vs Necaxa Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:59 PM9 hours ago

Necaxa's Key Player:

Mauro Quiróga, forward. The Comandante was last season's goalscoring champion with 12 goals. He currently has 3 goals in 6 games.
(Photo: Fer Montañez | VAVEL)
(Photo: Fer Montañez | VAVEL)
11:57 PM9 hours ago

Leon's Key Player:

Ángel Mena; forward. The Ecuadorian is the current leader in scoring in the MX League with 5 goals in 6 games. He is one of the most decisive players in Mexican soccer today.
(Photo: Gerardo Cano | VAVEL)
(Photo: Gerardo Cano | VAVEL)
11:53 PM9 hours ago

The refereeing quartet:

The central referee of this Leon vs Necaxa will be Óscar Macías Romo; Michel Alejandro Morales, first line; Karen Janett Díaz, second line; Louis Adrián Vielmas, fourth assistant.
11:48 PM9 hours ago

Last Necaxa Lineup:

Alonzo; González, Noya, Alvarado, Sandoval; Arce, Baeza, Álvarez, Delgado, Leiva and Quiroga.
11:45 PM9 hours ago

Last Leon Lineup:

Cota; Navarro, Barreiro, Ramiro González, Zamora; Rodríguez, Aquino; Meneses, Campbell, Mena and Ramos.
11:43 PM9 hours ago

Necaxa last match:

The Rayos of Necaxa lost 2-3 to Gallos of Querétaro. Daniel Alvarez and Maxi Salas scored for Alfonso Sosa's team while Jaime Gomez and Ariel Nahuelpan scored twice for the visit.
(Photo: Fer Montañez | VAVEL)
(Photo: Fer Montañez | VAVEL)
11:39 PM9 hours ago

Leon last match:

In their last match, Leon's team lost 3-1 in their visit to San Luis. Nicolás Ibáñez twice and Germán Berterame scored for the locals while Leo Ramos scored for Leon.

11:34 PM9 hours ago

Club Necaxa:

The red and white team reaches this game located in the tenth overall position with 8 points, product of two wins, two draws and the same number of losses. 
11:27 PM10 hours ago

Club Leon:

The emerald team arrived at this game located in the third overall position with 12 points, product of four wins and two losses.
11:24 PM10 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX: Leon vs Necaxa!

My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Kick off time: 6:00pm ET.
11:18 PM10 hours ago
VAVEL Logo