Leon vs Necaxa: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)

How to watch Leon vs Necaxa Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Necaxa's Key Player:
Mauro Quiróga, forward. The Comandante was last season's goalscoring champion with 12 goals. He currently has 3 goals in 6 games.
Leon's Key Player:
Ángel Mena; forward. The Ecuadorian is the current leader in scoring in the MX League with 5 goals in 6 games. He is one of the most decisive players in Mexican soccer today.
The refereeing quartet:
The central referee of this Leon vs Necaxa will be Óscar Macías Romo; Michel Alejandro Morales, first line; Karen Janett Díaz, second line; Louis Adrián Vielmas, fourth assistant.
Last Necaxa Lineup:
Alonzo; González, Noya, Alvarado, Sandoval; Arce, Baeza, Álvarez, Delgado, Leiva and Quiroga.
Last Leon Lineup:
Cota; Navarro, Barreiro, Ramiro González, Zamora; Rodríguez, Aquino; Meneses, Campbell, Mena and Ramos.
Necaxa last match:
The Rayos of Necaxa lost 2-3 to Gallos of Querétaro. Daniel Alvarez and Maxi Salas scored for Alfonso Sosa's team while Jaime Gomez and Ariel Nahuelpan scored twice for the visit.
Leon last match:
In their last match, Leon's team lost 3-1 in their visit to San Luis. Nicolás Ibáñez twice and Germán Berterame scored for the locals while Leo Ramos scored for Leon.
Club Necaxa:
The red and white team reaches this game located in the tenth overall position with 8 points, product of two wins, two draws and the same number of losses.
Club Leon:
The emerald team arrived at this game located in the third overall position with 12 points, product of four wins and two losses.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX: Leon vs Necaxa!
My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Kick off time: 6:00pm ET.