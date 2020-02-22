Goals and Highlights: Monterrey 0-1 America in 2020 Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights from the match
Full Time | Monterrey 0-1 América
90'
87'
85'
81' | Monterrey Substitution
79'
77'
76' | America Substitution
75'
74'
73'
69'
68'
67'
64' | América Substitution
63' | Monterrey Substitutions
60'
57'
56'
53' | America Substitution
49'
América will look to hit them in the counter attack.
45' | Second Half Begins
Fuentes with the 0-1 for América
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— LIGA BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) February 23, 2020
🕞 34’: ¡G⚽⚽⚽L! Tras una atajada de Marcelo Barovero, Luis Fuentes se encontró con el balón en el área y anota el primer gol del partido.
Rayados 0-1 América#SienteTuLiga ⚽#CreandoOportunidades ⚽ #PorLaEducación️ pic.twitter.com/JkoG7bcuRs
Half Time | Monterrey 0-1 América
45'
43'
40'
His attempt is inches away!
38'
34' | América GOOOOOOAL!
The ball falls to Fuentes who shoots to a save by Barovero. América's left back is lucky and the rebound allows him to score with no trouble.
31'
The keeper deflects it towards Pabón who attempts to pass to Funes Mori, but Ochoa makes a terrific save to clear the danger.
27'
23'
21'
18' | VAR Check: No Goal!
16' | America GOOOOOOOAL!
14'
12'
He shoots and Ochoa dives to make the save!
10'
7'
5'
2'
0' | Kick-Off!
🏃♂| ¡Saltamos a la cancha! ¡Vamos! 💪🏻#ArribaElMonterrey 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/RvNKmULHLs— Rayados (@Rayados) February 23, 2020
América: Starting XI
Rayados: Starting XI
The game ended in a 2-1 win for Monterrey with Rogelio Funes Mori's bicycle kick goal as the most memorable moment of the night.
📹| Concentrados 💪🏼🔥 ¡Vamos por el triunfo! 🔝👊🏼 @ManTruckBusMX— Rayados (@Rayados) February 23, 2020
Vamos, Vamos... #VamosRayados 🇫🇮#ArribaElMonterrey🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/cffv12GGXp
LIVE Coverage Begins
Don't go anywhere! We're an hour away from kick-off!
América: Last Starting XI
Rayados: Last Starting XI
How to watch Monterrey vs Club América Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
They arrived to Monterrey and were greeted by some of their fans that, as usual, are present in any Mexican city.
¡Llegamos!⛰️— Club América (@ClubAmerica) February 21, 2020
Se va a hacer...
📺 👉 https://t.co/FLFP4qAO29#SOMOSAMÉRICA 🦅 pic.twitter.com/hb9i8x6onD
Some of the usual starters had activity on a very intense Copa MX fixture against Santos Laguna last Wednesday, so Mohamed will have to be careful when choosing his starting XI for tonight.
🏃🏻♂| Conducción y toque 👟⚽#EntrenamientoRayado 🇫🇮#ArribaElMonterrey🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/UwBPM3XN3X— Rayados (@Rayados) February 21, 2020
Tonight's Officiating Team
César Cerritos & José de Jesús Baños will be the assistant referees.
Iván Antonio López will serve as the fourth official.
América will look to be top of the table
Their current record is 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss which places them second, only one point away from Pumas. A win tonight could mean the top of the table if the UNAM side drop points in their match against Morelia.
The Champions are in trouble
Last week, they were very close to beating FC Juárez, but their winning goal was disallowed. Can a big match like tonight's motivate them to start climbing positions?
Kick-Off Time
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.