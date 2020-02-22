Goals and Highlights: Monterrey 0-1 America in 2020 Liga MX
(Photo:VAVEL)

Highlights from the match

Full Time | Monterrey 0-1 América

Despite having many scoring chances, Rayados loses at home against a very pragmatic América side.
90'

Three minutes of added time for the second half.
87'

Janssen had space inside the box, but Aguilera slides and blocks his shot.
85'

America continues to defend with eight men as we enter the final stretch of the match.
81' | Monterrey Substitution

Arturo González comes in instead of Layún.
79'

Ortíz sees a yellow card after arguing a decision from the ref.
77'

Ochoa with another amazing save to keep América in the lead!
76' | America Substitution

Córdova leaves his place on the pitch for Henry Martín.
75'

Funes Mori is carded for a late challenge on Fuentes.
74'

Layún with a powerful shot stopped by Ochoa!
73'

Another good header by Sánchez straight at Ochoa's hands.
69'

Alvarado is now cautioned for a foul in midfield.
68'

Paul Aguilar carded for a foul on Gallardo.
67'

Gallardo looks to assist Funes Mori, but his pass is too long.
64' | América Substitution

The Argentine Cáseres replaces Gio Dos Santos.
63' | Monterrey Substitutions

Pabón and Basanta are replaced by Janssen and Alvarado.
60'

Gallardo shoots with his right, and again Ochoa saves.
57'

Pabón strikes from a distance, but it's easy for Ochoa.
56'

Long ball for Gallardo, but Valdéz makes a great coverage to stop him from creating any danger.
53' | America Substitution

Ibargüen is replaced by Cáceres.
49'

Rayados begins pushing as they seek to equalize the game.

América will look to hit them in the counter attack.

45' | Second Half Begins

We're underway with the last 45 minutes of the match.
Fuentes with the 0-1 for América

Half Time | Monterrey 0-1 América

At the break, América leads by 1 due to their high effectivity.
45'

A minute of added time for the first half.
43'

Pabón is cautioned after pulling on Viñas' shirt.
40'

Medina finds a ball inside the box, cuts inside and shoots for the near post!

His attempt is inches away!

38'

Gallardo with a powerful shot that ends up over the bar!
34' | América GOOOOOOAL!

Córdova and Ibargüen make a great play together.

The ball falls to Fuentes who shoots to a save by Barovero. América's left back is lucky and the rebound allows him to score with no trouble.

31'

Miguel Layún with a long shot to test Ochoa.

The keeper deflects it towards Pabón who attempts to pass to Funes Mori, but Ochoa makes a terrific save to clear the danger.

27'

América has seen a significant improvement during the last few minutes. They attempt a cross looking for Córdova, but the young Mexican player is unable to make a good header.
23'

Pabón recovers the ball outside the penalty box and shoots. Ochoa stops it with no issue.
21'

Dos Santos sends a through ball for Córdova to leave him one-on-one with the keeper. He tries to finish to the far post, but Barovero does well to save!
18' | VAR Check: No Goal!

The referee sees a foul on Gallardo when the ball was recovered by América. The goal won't count.
16' | America GOOOOOOOAL!

Ibargüen passes to Dos Santos who tries a shot. Barovero stops it, but the rebound hits Basanta and the ball ends up in the back of the net for an own goal!
14'

Carlos Rodríguez tries a classy finish after a cross from Gallardo found him inside the box, but his contact with the ball wasn't the best.
12'

Medina sends a long ball to find Gallardo in the box.

He shoots and Ochoa dives to make the save!

10'

Nico Sánchez with a good header, but the ball went straight at Ochoa's position.
7'

A cross finds Funes Mori inside the box. He receives with his chest and goes for goal, but Viñas blocks his attempt.
5'

Through ball looking for Layún, but Ochoa gets to the ball first to stop the danger.
2'

Medina made a great run down the right wing. He sends a good cross, but Valdéz is able to head it out.
0' | Kick-Off!

We're underway with Monterrey vs América!
Both teams step onto the pitch as the Liga MX anthem plays and we're ready for the start of the match.
América has never won at Estadio BBVA since its opening in 2015.
7:56 PM3 hours ago

Great atmosphere at Estadio BBVA. The fans sing and chant to support their teams!

This is the moment when Monterrey stepped onto the pitch to start their warm up.

 

As in all matches this weekend in Liga MX, the Mexican flag will be honored as Flag Day is celebrated on February 24th.
7:44 PM3 hours ago

Gerardo Martino, coach of the Mexico National Team, is at the BBVA Stadium to witness the duel between Rayados and América.
América: Starting XI

Ochoa; Aguilera, Valdéz, Aguilar, Fuentes; González, Sánchez, Córdova, Dos Santos, Ibargüen; Viñas.

Rayados: Starting XI

Barovero; Montes, Sánchez, Basanta, Medina, Layún; Ortíz, Rodríguez; Pabón, Gallardo, Funes Mori.

 

The last time these two teams met at Estadio BBVA, it was in the first leg of the final of the 2019 Apertura.

The game ended in a 2-1 win for Monterrey with Rogelio Funes Mori's bicycle kick goal as the most memorable moment of the night.

The pitch at Estadio BBVA looks to be in terrific shape to host this match. After constant trouble with their terrain, Rayados finally have a hybrid grass worthy of top-flight football.

 

Monterrey's players are headed for their locker room and will get ready to start their warm prior to tonight's match.

After Leon's victory earlier today against Necaxa, América have dropped to the third place of the table and will need to win if they want to be first or second.
7:13 PM4 hours ago

América has also made their arrival to Estadio BBVA for this match against Monterrey.


The home team has arrived to tonight's venue and are now getting ready for the match.

7:06 PM4 hours ago

LIVE Coverage Begins

We're ready from Estadio BBVA to bring you the best moments of this match between Rayados and América.

Don't go anywhere! We're an hour away from kick-off!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Club América match.
América: Last Starting XI

Ochoa; Fuentes, Valdéz, Aguilera, Aguilar; Sánchez, González, Córdova; Suárez, Ibargüen, Viñas.
Rayados: Last Starting XI

Barovero; Montes, Basanta,  Layún, Medina; Gallardo, Ortíz, Rodríguez, Meza; Pabón, Funes Mori.
How to watch Monterrey vs Club América Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports 2 and Fox Deportes

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

América has also had quite a busy week as they had to travel to Guatemala City to face Comunicaciones FC in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League.

They arrived to Monterrey and were greeted by some of their fans that, as usual, are present in any Mexican city.

 

11:18 AM12 hours ago

Rayados trained hard for the tonight's match against América is it is a crucial one for them.

Some of the usual starters had activity on a very intense Copa MX fixture against Santos Laguna last Wednesday, so Mohamed will have to be careful when choosing his starting XI for tonight.

Tonight's Officiating Team

The  referee of this Rayadis vs América match will be Jorge Isaac Rojas.

César Cerritos & José de Jesús Baños will be the assistant referees.

Iván Antonio López will serve as the fourth official.

América will look to be top of the table

Despite criticism to Miguel Herrera and his men, América manage to be on the upper part of the Liga MX table and are in a good position in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Their current record is 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss which places them second, only one point away from Pumas. A win tonight could mean the top of the table if the UNAM side drop points in their match against Morelia.

The Champions are in trouble

After winning the 2019 Apertura title, Monterrey has really struggled to be in form. After 6 games in Liga MX, they've only been able to get three points which places them in the very last position of the table.

Last week, they were very close to beating FC Juárez, but their winning goal was disallowed. Can a big match like tonight's motivate them to start climbing positions?

Kick-Off Time

The Rayados de Monterrey vs América match will be played at the stadium Estadio BBVA of the Monterrey metropolitan area. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Monterrey vs Club América! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

