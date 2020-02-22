Monterrey vs Club America: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Club América match.
América: Last Starting XI

Ochoa; Fuentes, Valdéz, Aguilera, Aguilar; Sánchez, González, Córdova; Suárez, Ibargüen, Viñas.
Rayados: Last Starting XI

Barovero; Montes, Basanta,  Layún, Medina; Gallardo, Ortíz, Rodríguez, Meza; Pabón, Funes Mori.
How to watch Monterrey vs Club América Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports 2 and Fox Deportes

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

América has also had quite a busy week as they had to travel to Guatemala City to face Comunicaciones FC in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League.

They arrived to Monterrey and were greeted by some of their fans that, as usual, are present in any Mexican city.

 

Rayados trained hard for the tonight's match against América is it is a crucial one for them.

Some of the usual starters had activity on a very intense Copa MX fixture against Santos Laguna last Wednesday, so Mohamed will have to be careful when choosing his starting XI for tonight.

Tonight's Officiating Team

The  referee of this Rayadis vs América match will be Jorge Isaac Rojas.

César Cerritos & José de Jesús Baños will be the assistant referees.

Iván Antonio López will serve as the fourth official.

América will look to be top of the table

Despite criticism to Miguel Herrera and his men, América manage to be on the upper part of the Liga MX table and are in a good position in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Their current record is 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss which places them second, only one point away from Pumas. A win tonight could mean the top of the table if the UNAM side drop points in their match against Morelia.

The Champions are in trouble

After winning the 2019 Apertura title, Monterrey has really struggled to be in form. After 6 games in Liga MX, they've only been able to get three points which places them in the very last position of the table.

Last week, they were very close to beating FC Juárez, but their winning goal was disallowed. Can a big match like tonight's motivate them to start climbing positions?

Kick-Off Time

The Rayados de Monterrey vs América match will be played at the stadium Estadio BBVA of the Monterrey metropolitan area. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Monterrey vs Club América! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

