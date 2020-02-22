Monterrey vs Club America: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
América: Last Starting XI
Rayados: Last Starting XI
How to watch Monterrey vs Club América Live TV and Stream
They arrived to Monterrey and were greeted by some of their fans that, as usual, are present in any Mexican city.
Some of the usual starters had activity on a very intense Copa MX fixture against Santos Laguna last Wednesday, so Mohamed will have to be careful when choosing his starting XI for tonight.
Tonight's Officiating Team
César Cerritos & José de Jesús Baños will be the assistant referees.
Iván Antonio López will serve as the fourth official.
América will look to be top of the table
Their current record is 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss which places them second, only one point away from Pumas. A win tonight could mean the top of the table if the UNAM side drop points in their match against Morelia.
The Champions are in trouble
Last week, they were very close to beating FC Juárez, but their winning goal was disallowed. Can a big match like tonight's motivate them to start climbing positions?
Kick-Off Time
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.